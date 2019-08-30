Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Boris Johnson

Life in the Brexit row

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended Parliament this week with the Brexit deadline looming.

30 Aug 2019

Three years after the United Kingdom voted to break off from the European Union, the country is still trying to understand what Brexit means and how it will happen.

In this episode of The Take, Al Jazeera’s London correspondent Laurence Lee and presenter Maryam Nemazee explain how the former empire came to vote for their own drawn-out divorce.

For more:

Johnson’s plan to suspend UK Parliament sparks anger

What is prorogation of parliament? All you need to know

Who are Britain’s Conservatives?

The team:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Morgan Waters, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, and Malika Bilal. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. And Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Maryam Nemazee and Laurence Lee.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen. Follow The Take on Twitter @AJTheTake, on Facebook and on Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

India gang rape: Hathras police suspended amid public outcry

A man holds a placard during a protest after the death of the gang rape victim on September 30 [Reuters]

Ethiopia: Suspects in killing of musician charged with terrorism

Haacaaluu Hundeessaa was an ethnic Oromo musician known for his protest songs [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

India passes grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

Relatives mourn the death of a man due to COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Italy’s Salvini goes on trial, accused of ‘kidnapping’ refugees

Head of the far-right Lega party and Italian Senator Matteo Salvini addresses the media within a rally of the party in Catania, Sicily on the eve of Salvini's trial [Alberto Pizzoli/AFP]
Most Read

Trump in hospital; campaign chief positive for COVID-19 – Live

US President Donald Trump waves as he walks out to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 [Leah Millis/ Reuters]

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

Russian journalist dies after setting herself on fire

Irina Slavina poses for a photo, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 [File: AP]

MBS: Why the world may be stuck with the ‘CEO of Saudi Inc’

Blood and Oil: Mohammed Bin Salman's Ruthless Quest explores the rise of MBS, his foreign and domestic policies, and his impact both as the next in line to the Saudi throne - and the effective 'CEO' of the kingdom's vast wealth [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]