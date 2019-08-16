Why is the US tracking journalists and immigration advocates?

US Customs and Border Protection gathers intelligence on people with ties to the migrant caravan and subjects them to additional scrutiny.

Journalists and immigration advocates have been interrogated at US airports and scrutinised at US-Mexico border crossings. Then leaked documents confirmed their suspicions: the US government has been targeting private citizens.

In this week’s episode of The Take, we speak to an Al Jazeera journalist who has been questioned repeatedly at the border and a human rights advocate who says the US may be targeting more people.

US ‘misuses law to harass’ migrant rights advocates: Amnesty

The Team

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Morgan Waters, and Malika Bilal. Luke Rohwer was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Manuel Rapalo, Nora Phillips and Brian Griffey.

