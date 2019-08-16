Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Freedom of the Press

Why is the US tracking journalists and immigration advocates?

US Customs and Border Protection gathers intelligence on people with ties to the migrant caravan and subjects them to additional scrutiny.

16 Aug 2019

Journalists and immigration advocates have been interrogated at US airports and scrutinised at US-Mexico border crossings. Then leaked documents confirmed their suspicions: the US government has been targeting private citizens.

In this week’s episode of The Take, we speak to an Al Jazeera journalist who has been questioned repeatedly at the border and a human rights advocate who says the US may be targeting more people.

US ‘misuses law to harass’ migrant rights advocates: Amnesty

The Team

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Morgan Waters, and Malika Bilal. Luke Rohwer was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Manuel Rapalo, Nora Phillips and Brian Griffey.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen. Follow The Take on Twitter @AJTheTake, on Facebook and on Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Amnesty urges Egypt to release detainees after rare protests

Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans [File: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/[Reuters]

Five things you need to know about Trump’s COVID-19 infection

Trump will spend the coming days in a military hospital to undergo treatment for the coronavirus, the White House said [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Spanish capital Madrid placed under partial lockdown

A man wearing a face mask is seen next to Spanish flags set up in memory of COVID-19 victims [Sergio Perez/Reuters]

Israel ties will help remove Sudan from US terrorism list: Dagalo

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the Transitional Military Council, said seeking relations with Israel was not the same as 'normalisation' [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump in hospital; campaign chief positive for COVID-19 – Live

White House doctor Sean P. Conley says that Trump is doing very well, does not need supplemental oxygen [Reuters]White House doctor Sean P. Conley says that Trump is doing very well, does not need supplemental oxygen [Reuters]

Hathras gang rape: India police suspended amid public outcry

On average, 87 rapes were reported in India every day last year, according to data by the National Crime Records Bureau [Reuters]

The long history of hiding US presidential illnesses

President Donald Trump speaks in front of the US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort in Norfolk, Virginia, March 28, 2020. [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]