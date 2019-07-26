Live
Will Sri Lanka bring back the death penalty?

Sri Lanka hasn’t executed a prisoner in 43 years – but that may change.

26 Jul 2019

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena recently signed death warrants for four people convicted of drug crimes.

He has advertised for executioners and publicly expressed admiration for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte‘s war on drugs.

Why does Sirisena want to end Sri Lanka‘s moratorium on capital punishment?

The Team:

Dina Kesbeh produced this episode with Morgan Waters, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Luke Rohwer was the sound designer. The social media producer is Natalia Aldana. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Minelle Fernandez, Omar Waraich, Dan Yar and Haitham Ennasr.

Source : Al Jazeera
