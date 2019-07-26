Will Sri Lanka bring back the death penalty?

Sri Lanka hasn’t executed a prisoner in 43 years – but that may change.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena recently signed death warrants for four people convicted of drug crimes.

He has advertised for executioners and publicly expressed admiration for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte‘s war on drugs.

Why does Sirisena want to end Sri Lanka‘s moratorium on capital punishment?

