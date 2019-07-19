Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|The Far Right

Undercover with white supremacists

Al Jazeera investigated a far-right group in France for a year, exposing violence, racism and surprising ties to a mainstream political party.

19 Jul 2019

In a two-part investigation, Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit went undercover to expose France‘s far right and revealed secret links between violent activists and one of the country’s biggest political parties.

In this week’s episode of The Take, we revisit Imtiaz Tyab’s conversation with journalist David Harrison about the investigation, which prompted a police probe and arrests.

For more:

Generation Hate Part 1 

Generation Hate Part 2

How the violent far right infiltrated France’s National Front

What lies beneath the surface of France’s Generation Identity?

Who’s who at Generation Identity

The Team:

Morgan Waters produced this episode with Kyana Moghadam, Imtiaz Tyab and Jasmin Bauomy. The sound designer was Meradith Hoddinott. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Al Jazeera’s head of audio is Graelyn Brashear.

Special thanks to David Harrison, Phil Rees and the Al Jazeera investigative unit.

