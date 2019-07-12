How a school for husbands in Sierra Leone tackles rape culture

After cases of child rape made headlines this year, the government declared a national emergency around sexual violence.

In this week’s episode of The Take, we meet two people from Sierra Leone who made the fight to end sexual violence personal.

The Team:

Alexandra Locke and Jasmin Bauomy produced this episode with Morgan Waters, Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez and Malika Bilal. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. The social media producer is Natalia Aldana. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Sam Liebmann, Vickie Remoe and Fatou Wurie.

