The Israeli spyware that can target you with a text

Journalists and human rights activists from Mexico to the Middle East are being targeted by spyware purchased by their governments.

5 Jul 2019

This week, we talk to Josh Rushing from Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines about the software suite that can turn your mobile phone into someone else’s secret weapon.

Targeted by a Text

The Team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Morgan Waters, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Josh Rushing, Mark Scialla and the Fault Lines team.

