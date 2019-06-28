How bloodshed in Mali’s villages threatens the region

The fighting in the West African nation looks like a tribal conflict, but it is much bigger than that.

This week, The Take is reporting from Mali’s new front, where an absent government is letting old rivalries flare. Groups like al-Qaeda are fuelling the fire and a major UN peacekeeping mission is unable to stop the unprecedented violence.

