Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Al-Qaeda

How bloodshed in Mali’s villages threatens the region

The fighting in the West African nation looks like a tribal conflict, but it is much bigger than that.

28 Jun 2019

This week, The Take is reporting from Mali’s new front, where an absent government is letting old rivalries flare. Groups like al-Qaeda are fuelling the fire and a major UN peacekeeping mission is unable to stop the unprecedented violence.

For more:

What’s behind the ethnic violence in Mali?

‘It’s a tragedy’: Scores killed in attack on central Mali village

Why are peacekeepers leaving Mali? 

The Team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Morgan Waters, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez and Malika Bilal. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Nicolas Haque, Eva Kasprowicz and Rachid Mkansi.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts Stitcher , or wherever you listen. Follow The Take on Twitter @AJTheTake, on Facebook and on Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Jordan’s King Abdullah accepts prime minister’s resignation

King Abdullah appointed Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz in the summer of 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years [File: Reuters]

Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah temporarily freed

Adelkhah has maintained her innocence, and colleagues and other supporters have rubbished the charges against her [File: Thomas Arrive/Sciences Po/AFP]

New Caledonia set for 2nd referendum on independence from France

People wave French national flags during the last meeting of the loyalists for the 'no' to the self-determination referendum of New Caledonia, in Noumea on October 1, 2020 [Theo Rouby/AFP]

Top Thai zoo official shot dead amid missing wildlife scandal

The illegal trade in wildlife generates about $25bn in criminal income each year [File: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh fighting erupts dashing ceasefire efforts

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]

President Trump ‘doing very well’, says White House doctor

US President Donald Trump moved to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday evening [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]