Sudan’s muted massacre

Scores of protesters were killed at a sit-in in Khartoum, Sudan on June 3. Al Jazeera journalists were there, but banned from reporting – the military government had shut down the bureau days before.

Now, Al Jazeera journalists tell us what they saw and heard. For one correspondent, it hits close to home.

The Team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Morgan Waters, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Luke Rohwer was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. Special thanks to Saad Turjman.

Special thanks to Hiba Morgan, Imran Khan and Saad Turjman.

