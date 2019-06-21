Live
Sudan’s muted massacre

Dozens of protesters were killed when security forces attacked a protest camp in Khartoum on June 3. Al Jazeera journalists were there, but banned from reporting.

21 Jun 2019

Scores of protesters were killed at a sit-in in Khartoum, Sudan on June 3. Al Jazeera journalists were there, but banned from reporting – the military government had shut down the bureau days before.

Now, Al Jazeera journalists tell us what they saw and heard. For one correspondent, it hits close to home.

Sudan prosecutor general sacked as new protests held

Sudan protests: Military council wants talks to resume

Top general: Sudan will back Saudi ‘against all threats, attacks’

Amy Walters produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Morgan Waters, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Luke Rohwer was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. Special thanks to Saad Turjman.

Special thanks to Hiba Morgan, Imran Khan and Saad Turjman.

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Source : Al Jazeera
