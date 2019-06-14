Australia’s offshore refugees

Stuck for years in remote island detention camps, some who sought asylum in Australia are getting a chance at a new life.

If you are a refugee and you arrive in Australia by boat, the government will never let you in. Security forces tow away boats, and asylum seekers are sent to detention centres on remote islands. This week on The Take podcast, we meet a doctor-turned-whistleblower who saw what happens in those camps and a refugee who spent nearly five years in one before starting over in the United States.

The Team:

This episode was produced by Nicole Johnston and Ney Alvarez, with Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Morgan Waters, Alexandra Locke, and Amy Walters. Ney Alvarez and Graelyn Brashear were the sound designers. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

