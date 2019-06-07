Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

The fate of children who cross the US-Mexico border alone

As the US and Mexico wrangle over immigration, the number of unaccompanied minors from Central America seeking asylum grows.

7 Jun 2019

This spring, tens of thousands of children have come to the US-Mexico border alone seeking asylum.

US Customs and Border Protection announced this week that over 11,000 unaccompanied minors were apprehended at the border in May, more than double the number in January.

The figures come as the Trump administration announced it was slashing services, including some English classes, recreational activities and legal aid for unaccompanied minor children in US custody – a move rights groups say may be illegal and fear will create even more “prison-like conditions”.

At least six migrant children have died in US custody, including some unaccompanied minors, in the last year.

In this episode of The Take, we hear from one teen who has jump the fence into the United States as we examine at what’s happening to unaccompanied minors who try to cross into the US, and where will they end up.

For more:

Jumping the Tijuana border wall

Why Central American kids are heading to Tijuana’s border wall

The Team:

This episode was produced by Ney Alvarez with Priyanka Tilve, Morgan Waters, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, and Amy Walters. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. The social media producer is Natalia Aldana. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. Special thanks to Damia Bonmati, Tupac Saavedra, Enrique Huaiquil and Jair Cabrera.



New episodes of the show come out every Friday.

Source : Al Jazeera
