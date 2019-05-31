Europe’s splintering union

A new European Parliament is ready to be sworn in, and it is as divided as its 28 member states.

The European Union parliamentary elections saw centrist parties suffer heavy losses, while far-right and far-left parties gained ground.

On this week’s The Take podcast, we ask: where did the EU come from, and with this last election, where is it headed?

For more:

Where do the elections leave Europe’s nationalists?

EU elections produce fragmented parliament amid high turnout.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Morgan Waters, Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Luke Rohwer was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen. Follow The Take on Twitter@AJTheTake, on Facebook and on Instagram @ajthetake.