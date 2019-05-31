Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Elections

Europe’s splintering union

A new European Parliament is ready to be sworn in, and it is as divided as its 28 member states.

31 May 2019

The European Union parliamentary elections saw centrist parties suffer heavy losses, while far-right and far-left parties gained ground.

On this week’s The Take podcast, we ask: where did the EU come from, and with this last election, where is it headed?

For more: 

Where do the elections leave Europe’s nationalists?

EU elections produce fragmented parliament amid high turnout.

The team: 

Amy Walters produced this episode with Morgan Waters, Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Luke Rohwer was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen. Follow The Take on Twitter@AJTheTake, on Facebook and on Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Thousands defy lockdown as they call for Netanyahu to resign

The new law bans Israelis from holding demonstrations more than 1km (about half a mile) from their homes [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Trump, White House give conflicting accounts of his condition

Trump's address came just hours after differing assessments of his health from administration officials [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Jordan’s King Abdullah accepts prime minister’s resignation

King Abdullah appointed Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz in the summer of 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years [File: Reuters]

Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah temporarily freed

Adelkhah has maintained her innocence, and colleagues and other supporters have rubbished the charges against her [File: Thomas Arrive/Sciences Po/AFP]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh fighting erupts dashing ceasefire efforts

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]

New Caledonia set for 2nd referendum on independence from France

People wave French national flags during the last meeting of the loyalists for the 'no' to the self-determination referendum of New Caledonia, in Noumea on October 1, 2020 [Theo Rouby/AFP]