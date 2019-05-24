Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

Iran, the US and the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions between Iran and the US are intensifying. How did we get here?

24 May 2019

It seemed like a recipe for conflict: Take the Iran nuclear deal, add a dash of US National Security Advisor John Bolton and some US warships, and top it off with the mysterious sabotage of oil tankers near one of the most sensitive stretches of water in the world.

This week on The Take, we go to the Strait of Hormuz to examine just how close the US and Iran have come to the edge of war.

For more:

Iran vows no surrender – even if bombed by ‘enemies’

Trump threatens Iran’s ‘end’ if it seeks fight with the US

Iran nuclear deal: Rouhani suspends ‘some commitments’

Iran denies US accusation of attacks on oil tankers off UAE coast

The Team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Morgan Waters, Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Zein Basravi, Kimberly Halkett, Hamid Sourati and Chris Sheridan.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen. Follow The Take on Twitter @AJTheTake, on Facebook and on Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Pilgrims return to Mecca as Saudi Arabia eases COVID restrictions

Muslims pray around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the first day of Umrah in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia [Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah via AP]

Kyrgyzstan goes to polls amid vote-buying allegations

A total of 16 parties are contesting 120 seats in the single-chamber parliament [Reuters]

Donald Trump’s video message from the hospital

US President Donald Trump speaks from his hospital room [The White House handout via Reuters]

Thousands defy lockdown as they call for Netanyahu to resign

The new law bans Israelis from holding demonstrations more than 1km (about half a mile) from their homes [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump, White House give conflicting accounts of his condition

Trump's address came just hours after differing assessments of his health from administration officials [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh fighting erupts dashing ceasefire efforts

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]