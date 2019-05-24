Iran, the US and the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions between Iran and the US are intensifying. How did we get here?

It seemed like a recipe for conflict: Take the Iran nuclear deal, add a dash of US National Security Advisor John Bolton and some US warships, and top it off with the mysterious sabotage of oil tankers near one of the most sensitive stretches of water in the world.

This week on The Take, we go to the Strait of Hormuz to examine just how close the US and Iran have come to the edge of war.

The Team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Morgan Waters, Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Zein Basravi, Kimberly Halkett, Hamid Sourati and Chris Sheridan.

