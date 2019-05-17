Al Jazeera infiltrates the NRA – in Australia

In the run up to Australia’s elections, an Al Jazeera investigation into gun lobbying triggers a shakeup within the country’s far right.

It started with a reporter’s curiosity and led to a three-year undercover investigation into the world’s most powerful gun lobby. Al Jazeera’s investigative unit uncovered a link between the NRA and Australia’s far right.

In this week’s episode, we hear how American NRA members coach Australians on how to fight gun control and how to build a public relations machine out of a massacre.

