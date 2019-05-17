Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

Al Jazeera infiltrates the NRA – in Australia

In the run up to Australia’s elections, an Al Jazeera investigation into gun lobbying triggers a shakeup within the country’s far right.

17 May 2019

It started with a reporter’s curiosity and led to a three-year undercover investigation into the world’s most powerful gun lobby. Al Jazeera’s investigative unit uncovered a link between the NRA and Australia’s far right.

In this week’s episode, we hear how American NRA members coach Australians on how to fight gun control and how to build a public relations machine out of a massacre.

The Team:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters and Dina Kisbeh, with Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke and Morgan Waters. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Peter Charley, Jeremy Young and the Al Jazeera Investigative Unit.

Source : Al Jazeera
