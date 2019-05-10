India’s missing voters

The biggest election in the world is under way, and millions of names have been deleted from the electoral rolls.

If you want to deny somebody the vote in India, you can ask the government to strip somebody from the voter list with just a name and a web connection. Is that why millions of Indians, many of them minorities, are being turned away from the polls – or are they just victims of bureaucracy?

This week’s episode explores why people are disappearing from India’s voter registry, and what some engineers are doing to find a solution to the problem.

The Team:

Priyanka Tilve and Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Morgan Waters, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh and Malika Bilal. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Faiz Jamil, Nilanjan Chowdhury, Tabish Talib, Andy Coombes and Anade Situma.

