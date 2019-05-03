South Africa’s original sin

Twenty-five years after apartheid, white rule might be over, but the minority still owns the majority of land.

It’s the foundation that apartheid in South Africa was built on: the theft of indigenous land. It’s a problem not even Nelson Mandela could solve. Many South Africans have learned that taking land back is complicated, and some want to do it by force.

With less than a week before the general election, we look at how land motivates some to vote out of fear, and others out of frustration.

Unpacking South Africa’s fraught and complex land debate

