Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Nelson Mandela

South Africa’s original sin

Twenty-five years after apartheid, white rule might be over, but the minority still owns the majority of land.

3 May 2019

It’s the foundation that apartheid in South Africa was built on: the theft of indigenous land. It’s a problem not even Nelson Mandela could solve. Many South Africans have learned that taking land back is complicated, and some want to do it by force.

With less than a week before the general election, we look at how land motivates some to vote out of fear, and others out of frustration.

For more:

Unpacking South Africa’s fraught and complex land debate

The team:

Alexandra Locke and Dina Kesbeh produced this episode with Morgan Waters, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Fahmida Miller, Dorion Alexander, Prince Maimela and Anade Situma.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen. Follow The Take on Twitter at @thetake_pod, on Facebook and on Instagram @thetakepodcast.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

How will the death of Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah affect GCC relations?

Analysts say the commitment of Kuwait’s leadership to speak up for GCC unity could now be tested after the emir's death [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Aussies defy COVID limits and crowd Victoria’s beaches, parks

Victoria, emerging from a major winter spike in coronavirus cases, relaxed lockdown regulations last weekend but still allowed only five people from up to two households to congregate outside [File: William West/ AFP]

In Pictures: Ethiopia’s Oromo hold Irreecha festival

Women, wearing traditional clothing, sing and march during the celebration of Irreechaa, the Oromo people thanksgiving holiday, in Addis Ababa. [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan says civilian killed in Ganja

Emergencies personnel work in a damaged area of Ganja following a rocket strike [Handout/Azerbaijani presidency/AFP]
Most Read

Donald Trump’s video message from the hospital

US President Donald Trump speaks from his hospital room [The White House handout via Reuters]

Trump, White House give conflicting accounts of his condition

Trump's address came just hours after differing assessments of his health from administration officials [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]