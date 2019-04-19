Life in Jerusalem

In a preview of next week’s episode, The Take explores how occupied East Jerusalem welcomes pilgrims from all over the world during Easter. But not everyone is allowed there.

Tens of thousands of Christians are in occupied East Jerusalem for Easter. Many will be making their way to the ancient tomb where many people believe that Jesus Christ rose from the dead. It’s surrounded by the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in an area that is central to Christianity. But you won’t find many Palestinians at the holy sites.

In a preview of next week’s episode, The Take explores how East Jerusalem welcomes pilgrims from all over the world during Easter, but not everyone is allowed in. Next week, we dive deeper into a divided city and speak to the filmmakers behind Al Jazeera’s new documentary, “Jerusalem: A Rock and a Hard Place”.

The team

Morgan Waters and Dina Kesbeh produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve and Amy Walters. Ian Coss was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Graelyn Brashear is the show’s lead producer.

