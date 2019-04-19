Life in Jerusalem

Live
In a preview of next week’s episode, The Take explores how occupied East Jerusalem welcomes pilgrims from all over the world during Easter. But not everyone is allowed there.

19 Apr 2019

Tens of thousands of Christians are in occupied East Jerusalem for Easter. Many will be making their way to the ancient tomb where many people believe that Jesus Christ rose from the dead. It’s surrounded by the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in an area that is central to Christianity. But you won’t find many Palestinians at the holy sites.

The team

Morgan Waters and Dina Kesbeh produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve and Amy Walters. Ian Coss was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Graelyn Brashear is the show’s lead producer.

Source : Al Jazeera
