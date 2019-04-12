Cameroon’s deadly battle over language

Hundreds of people have been killed in the country’s Anglophone regions, rights groups say, as the conflict over language continues.

Cameroon has found itself in deadly battle between the minority English-speaking and majority French-speaking regions. Francophones control Cameroon‘s government, which has been assigning French-speaking judges and teachers to courts and schools in Anglophone regions. Some English speakers say they’re denied equal representation and access, and the debate has escalated to a violent internal conflict that has claimed hundreds of lives.

In this episode of The Take, we look at how Al Jazeera has covered the conflict on the ground and what they’ve learned from the hundreds of WhatsApp messages the network’s Newsgrid programme has exchanged with Cameroonians. And we check in with an Al Jazeera English correspondent covering the coup in Sudan, which this week saw the overthrow of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir.

The Team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Jasmin Bauomy, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Morgan Waters and Amy Walters. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Graelyn Brashear is the show’s lead producer.

Special thanks to Leah Harding, Hiba Morgan and Tafadzwa Chisvo.

