Revisiting Khashoggi’s murder, six months later

What have we learned in the aftermath of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi?

The details surrounding the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside Saudi Arabia‘s consulate in Istanbul last October are still largely a mystery.

This week, we revisit a conversation we had in the wake of Khashoggi’s murder with veteran journalist, analyst and author Rami Khouri on the political ramifications of reporting in the Middle East. An Al Jazeera Arabic report tells us what journalists have learned since.

Learn more:

Jamal Khashoggi: The Silencing of a Journalist

The Jamal Khashoggi murder reconstructed

UN investigator urges Saudi to make Khashoggi murder trial public

The Team:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters. Our original episode on Khashoggi’s murder aired last November, and was produced by Jasmin Bauomy and Morgan Waters with Kyana Moghadam and Jordan Marie Bailey. The sound designer was Ian Coss. Natalia Aldana is the show’s social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is the lead producer.

Special thanks to Linus Bergman, Salah Negm and Rami Khouri.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Follow The Take on Twitter at @thetake_pod and on Facebook.