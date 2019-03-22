Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

From US to New Zealand: The far right’s global reach

In this episode of the Take, a Christchurch shooting survivor shares his story, and a former neo-Nazi explains his past.

22 Mar 2019

Last week, a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing at least 50 people.

Prior to the shooting, he published a manifesto espousing some of the same ideas that have driven white nationalist and other right-wing violence in the United States and beyond.

In this week’s episode of The Take, Imtiaz Tyab speaks with AJ+’s Imaeyen Ibanga about the documentary series she produced for AJ+ about the far-right movement in the US. We hear an interview with a former neo-Nazi, and an eyewitness account from a survivor of the shooting at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.

For more:

Why People Become Neo-Nazis | AJ+

How One Act Of Violence Forever Changed The US | AJ+

What’s Fueling Far-Right Hate in America? | AJ+

Christchurch attacks force New Zealand to see ‘racist underbelly’

The Team:

Ney Alvarez and Amy Walters produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Jasmin Bauomy, Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh and Morgan Waters. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is the show’s lead producer.

Special thanks to Imaeyen Ibanga, Enrique Huaiquil and Phoebe Barghouty and to our team in New Zealand, Kate King, and Bill Code, as well as Jason Winstanley, and Bill Toomey at NZME.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Follow The Take on Twitter at @thetake_pod and on Facebook.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Biden campaign seeks to keep focus on national COVID-19 response

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to campaign in Florida on Monday [File: Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata sprints to London Marathon win

Shura Kitata of Ethiopia celebrates after winning in the Elite Men’s race during the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon [Getty Images]

Germany: Man attacked, seriously hurt outside Hamburg synagogue

German police arrested the attacker, and a police spokesman said he was accused of causing grievous bodily harm [Fabian Bimmer/Reuters]

Pro-presidential parties dominate Kyrgyzstan parliamentary vote

A woman casts a ballot at home during a parliamentary election in the village of Arashan, Kyrgyzstan [Vladimir Pirogov/Reuters]
Most Read

Doctors say Trump takes steroid dexamethasone after oxygen dip

Dr Sean Conley, the White House physician, is flanked by other doctors as he speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health [Erin Scott/Reuters]

Trump COVID-19 updates: Doctors say he could be discharged Monday

Dr Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]