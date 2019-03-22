From US to New Zealand: The far right’s global reach

In this episode of the Take, a Christchurch shooting survivor shares his story, and a former neo-Nazi explains his past.

Last week, a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing at least 50 people.

Prior to the shooting, he published a manifesto espousing some of the same ideas that have driven white nationalist and other right-wing violence in the United States and beyond.

In this week’s episode of The Take, Imtiaz Tyab speaks with AJ+’s Imaeyen Ibanga about the documentary series she produced for AJ+ about the far-right movement in the US. We hear an interview with a former neo-Nazi, and an eyewitness account from a survivor of the shooting at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.

For more:

Why People Become Neo-Nazis | AJ+

How One Act Of Violence Forever Changed The US | AJ+

What’s Fueling Far-Right Hate in America? | AJ+

Christchurch attacks force New Zealand to see ‘racist underbelly’

The Team:

Ney Alvarez and Amy Walters produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Jasmin Bauomy, Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh and Morgan Waters. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is the show’s lead producer.

Special thanks to Imaeyen Ibanga, Enrique Huaiquil and Phoebe Barghouty and to our team in New Zealand, Kate King, and Bill Code, as well as Jason Winstanley, and Bill Toomey at NZME.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Follow The Take on Twitter at @thetake_pod and on Facebook.