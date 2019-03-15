Syrian refugees in Lebanon: Can any of them return home?

In this episode of The Take, Al Jazeera journalists visit a refugee family facing the choice to stay or go.

Lebanon is home to the highest number of refugees per capita in the world.

Among them are at least one million Syrians – a fraction of those displaced by eight years of war.

Lebanon has long complained of the burden it carries; officials say the refugee crisis has cost the country more than $20bn.

As Bashar al-Assad‘s government regains control over much of Syria, we speak to one refugee family in Lebanon about the pressure to return home from politicians, and whether going back is even an option.

For more:

New Lebanon minister makes Syrian refugees’ return his priority

Some Syrian refugees in Lebanon are going home

Life on Hold: The struggle of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

The Team:

Alexandra Locke and Jasmin Bauomy produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Morgan Waters and Imtiaz Tyab. Ian Coss is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is the show’s lead producer.

Special thanks to Zeina Khodr, Ali Abbass, and Sara Moussa.

