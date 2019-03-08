Defecting from North Korea

First hand accounts of life under the Kim regime are rare. In this episode of The Take, Al Jazeera journalists bring you the story of one woman who defected.

While the world watches North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump go from enemies to friends, the regime’s humanitarian abuses fade further into the background.

Thousands of people slave away in labour camps, millions are undernourished and everyone lives a life under government scrutiny.

We hear from defector Jihyun Park, who lived it, along with Al Jazeera Diplomatic Editor James Bays.

The Team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Morgan Waters, Jasmin Bauomy, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Imtiaz Tyab. Ian Coss was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is the show’s lead producer.

Special thanks to Jihyun Park, James Bays, Ji Seong Ho, Thisanka Siripala, Musun Kim, Joel Lawrence and Matt East.