Where will the women of ISIL go?

Thousands of women and children lived under ISIL by force, by choice, or by birth. Now, many of them want to go home.

1 Mar 2019

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) has lost most of the territory it once controlled in Syria and Iraq. Now, all that remains is a few hundred square metres on the Iraq-Syria border.

Thousands of women and children have poured out of the shrinking caliphate in recent months, and their home countries must now decide whether or not to take them back.

In this episode of The Take, host Imtiaz Tyab speaks to correspondent Imran Khan about the rise and fall of ISIL and why there are no easy answers when it comes to the women in its violent wake.

The Team:

This episode was produced by Alexandra Locke with Morgan Waters, Priyanka Tilve, Jasmin Bauomy, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh and me, Imtiaz Tyab. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is the show's lead producer. Special thanks to Imran Khan, Pari Ibrahim, and Rebecca Collard.

