Iran: 40 years after the revolution

In this episode of The Take, Al Jazeera journalists speak to two Iranian women with different views on what the country’s future should look like.

22 Feb 2019

The Islamic Republic of Iran just turned 40. In the decades since the 1979 revolution, two generations have grown up under the clerical system of government. Today, they face an uncertain economic future.

In this episode of The Take, Al Jazeera journalists meet two women with different views on what that future should look like for the country.

The Team:

This episode was produced by Ney Alvarez and Amy Walters with Morgan Waters, Alex Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Jasmin Bauomy, Priyanka Tilve and Imtiaz Tyab. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is the show’s lead producer. Special thanks to Yara Elmjouie, Sepideah Mohsenian and Zein Basravi.

Source : Al Jazeera
