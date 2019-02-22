Iran: 40 years after the revolution

In this episode of The Take, Al Jazeera journalists speak to two Iranian women with different views on what the country’s future should look like.

The Islamic Republic of Iran just turned 40. In the decades since the 1979 revolution, two generations have grown up under the clerical system of government. Today, they face an uncertain economic future.

In this episode of The Take, Al Jazeera journalists meet two women with different views on what that future should look like for the country.

