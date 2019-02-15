Live
Nigeria elections: A battle for the youth vote

In this episode of The Take, Al Jazeera journalists examine Nigeria’s upcoming general elections, the voters and the top two candidates in the presidential race.

15 Feb 2019

A broken economy and the civil conflict are two of the biggest issues on Nigerians‘ minds as they head to the polls on Saturday to choose a new president.

Although there are more than 70 candidates running, two lead the race: 76-year-old incumbent Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, and 72-year-old Atiku Abubakar from the People’s Democratic Party.

Buhari promises security in a country shaken by Boko Haram. His challenger, Abubakar, promises to fix the economy of a once burgeoning nation. But voter apathy is high in the young population.

The Team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Jasmin Bauomy, Morgan Waters, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh and Imtiaz Tyab. Ian Coss was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. The show’s lead producer is Graelyn Brashear. Special thanks to Ahmed Idris, Fidelis Mbah, Romeo Luyindula and Boutaina Azzabi.

Source : Al Jazeera
