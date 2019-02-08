Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

Who is Venezuela’s Juan Guaido?

The country’s self-declared interim president was a political unknown. In a new episode of The Take, Al Jazeera journalists discuss the crisis that led to his rise.

8 Feb 2019

Most Venezuelans had never heard of Juan Guaido a few weeks ago. Now, with the backing of the country’s opposition-led National Assembly, he’s declared himself interim president. It’s an effort to remove existing president Nicolas Maduro, whom many blame for an economic collapse that has led to millions fleeing the country, and whose reelection last year has received international condemnation for electoral fraud.

Maduro accuses Guaido of staging a US-backed coup,

In this episode of The Take, host Imtiaz Tayb talks to Lucia Newman, Al Jazeera English’s Latin America editor, and Dima Khatib, former Caracas bureau chief and current managing director of AJ+, about the crisis that led to Guaido’s rise, and why his success in winning the support of the US matters.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

The Team:

Priyanka Tilve and Amy Walters produced this episode. They had production help from Morgan Waters, Dina Kesbeh, Jasmin Bauomy, Ney Alvarez, Alex Locke and Imtiaz Tyab. Ian Coss was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. The show’s lead producer is Graelyn Brashear.

Follow The Take on Twitter at @thetake_pod and on Facebook.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

In Czech Republic, a fresh state of emergency as second wave hits

A woman takes off her face mask exiting a shopping mall in Prague [Michal Cizek/AFP]

In Pictures: Indian man cremates COVID-19 victims despite stigma

Smoke envelops Ramananda Sarkar, 43, as he cremates bodies of COVID-19 victims in Assam state. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling

The aftermath of recent shelling during the ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the disputed region's main city of Stepanakert [Karo Sahakyan /AFP via Armenian Government]

US-UK trio win Nobel Medicine Prize for Hepatitis C discovery

The award for work on a virus comes as the world battles the new coronavirus pandemic. [Claudio Bresciani/EPA]
Most Read

Trump’s drive-by photo-op amid COVID treatment slammed

US President Trump, who has COVID-19, waves to supporters on a brief drive outside the Walter Reed hospital where he is being treated [Alex Edelman/AFP]

Nigeria’s railway people: Life alongside a high-speed rail link

The train departs from Rigasa station, the main rail terminus on the 186km line from Kaduna to Abuja [TJ Benson/Al Jazeera]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan says civilian killed in Ganja

Destroyed buildings in a residential area in Ganja, Azerbaijan [DHA via AP]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]