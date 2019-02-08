Who is Venezuela’s Juan Guaido?

The country’s self-declared interim president was a political unknown. In a new episode of The Take, Al Jazeera journalists discuss the crisis that led to his rise.

Most Venezuelans had never heard of Juan Guaido a few weeks ago. Now, with the backing of the country’s opposition-led National Assembly, he’s declared himself interim president. It’s an effort to remove existing president Nicolas Maduro, whom many blame for an economic collapse that has led to millions fleeing the country, and whose reelection last year has received international condemnation for electoral fraud.

Maduro accuses Guaido of staging a US-backed coup,

In this episode of The Take, host Imtiaz Tayb talks to Lucia Newman, Al Jazeera English’s Latin America editor, and Dima Khatib, former Caracas bureau chief and current managing director of AJ+, about the crisis that led to Guaido’s rise, and why his success in winning the support of the US matters.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

The Team:

Priyanka Tilve and Amy Walters produced this episode. They had production help from Morgan Waters, Dina Kesbeh, Jasmin Bauomy, Ney Alvarez, Alex Locke and Imtiaz Tyab. Ian Coss was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. The show’s lead producer is Graelyn Brashear.

Follow The Take on Twitter at @thetake_pod and on Facebook.