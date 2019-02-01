Is the government of Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir unravelling?

Hospitals and medical professionals are coming under attack as weeks-long anti-government protests continue. What’s next for the country?

Demonstrations over cuts to bread and fuel subsidies in Sudan have grown into a movement aimed at ending President Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year rule. Hospitals and medical professionals are coming under fire, and the family of one slain doctor, Babiker Abdulhemeed, says he was shot dead by government security forces while treating patients.

In this episode of The Take, host Imtiaz Tayb speaks to Al Jazeera correspondent Mohamed Vall about covering the story. He also speaks with Sulafa Abdulhemeed – Babiker’s sister, also a doctor – about the loss of her brother and the country’s uncertain future.

The team:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Morgan Waters, Dina Kesbeh and Imtiaz Tyab. The sound designer is Ian Coss. The show’s lead producer is Graelyn Brashear. Special thanks to Mohamed Vall, Mogdad Alseir and Ashraf Ibrahim Osman in Khartoum.

