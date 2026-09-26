The intelligence war is turning against the Houthis

The collapse of Yemen’s western front was not primarily the result of sheer Houthi numbers. It resulted from a fused Russian-Iranian command system in which elements of Russia’s space-based geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) and signals intelligence (SIGINT) capabilities were integrated into an Iranian-led command-and-control (C2) system supporting Houthi operations. Human penetration of Tariq Saleh’s National Resistance Forces gave that system the access required to turn technical collection into a battlefield advantage.

Through Project AURORAH, the GEOINT and SIGINT fusion system I created, I identified and sequenced Russian military reconnaissance over Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, the UAE and Jordan during the Iran-US war. A compartmented special-access programme (SAP) within the project reconstructed Russian orbital collection as a single multisensor system, including the sequences that preceded Iran’s precision strikes on countries across the region and on US military assets. That work later considerably assisted a major CNN investigation into Russian military geospatial satellite support for Iranian precision targeting across the Middle East.

The underlying principle had already emerged over Iran: orbital intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) was no longer merely supporting operations, but helping construct the operational picture of the battlespace before strikes were carried out. That use of satellite intelligence was already visible during the Iran war. Russian GEOINT mapped how forces were deployed, their movement corridors, headquarters and logistical changes, while SIGINT mapped the sources of electronic signals, communications patterns and command relationships.

Advertisement

The advantage came from sequencing different forms of satellite collection over time, not from any single spacecraft. Different reconnaissance satellites provided complementary geographic and electromagnetic coverage, allowing changes in how forces moved and operated to be followed over time rather than captured as isolated snapshots. During the Iran war, this combination of different forms of satellite intelligence had already shown how Russian satellite intelligence could sharpen Iranian precision operations.

In Yemen, Iran provided the operational integration. Russian-derived intelligence was combined with Houthi tactical reporting and human access to build a detailed picture of how Tariq Saleh’s command actually functioned: which headquarters remained responsive, where reported positions diverged from reality, which formations were poorly coordinated, and where gaps existed in command, reporting and communications between the National Resistance Forces (NRF) and the Saudi-led Joint Forces Command (JFC). That picture made weaknesses along the western coastal front possible to exploit.

This is where the front broke. One command-and-control pathway connected JFC headquarters with elements of the NRF; another connected those forces with one another and with their own senior command. Once both became unreliable, inaccurate information flowed upwards while confused or manipulated instructions flowed downwards.

The consequences were specific. One NRF commander acknowledged an order to hold a blocking position and then withdrew. Another reported that a non-NRF Yemeni formation had vacated a military airfield when personnel were still there, giving commanders an inaccurate picture of where friendly forces were positioned and contributing to casualties after a strike. A Saudi special forces task force at Mokha was the first to recognise that reported force deployments no longer matched the reality on the ground.

Saudi strike missions had been prepared, but airpower could not be used freely when the locations of friendly forces could no longer be reliably confirmed. The problem was compounded when some NRF brigades discovered during activation that 50 to 60 percent of registered personnel had failed to report, despite months of JFC biometric registration, salary restoration and force consolidation. As coordination around the critical military hub of Jabal al-Nar deteriorated, NRF formations began leaving positions before the main Houthi forces had reached them.

That debacle has become the central learning event of the campaign. Combined Saudi-Yemeni and Saudi-Pakistani Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) teams are now being embedded with major northern formations, restoring an authenticated link between forces on the ground and the JFC’s strike system. Saudi Operational Mentoring and Liaison Teams (OMLT) are also providing direct links to the JFC and independently verifying the manpower, location and readiness of Yemeni formations. At the same time, positive authentication of commands, compartmented reporting and redundant encrypted communications are closing the vulnerabilities exposed at Mokha.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia has used a similar approach before, against a different adversary. In January 2026, JFC military counterintelligence mapped and systematically degraded the Abu Dhabi command-and-control system supporting Southern Transitional Council (STC) operations in southern Yemen, while liaison and targeting mechanisms maintained a reliable picture of operations on the ground. Once that external layer was removed, UAE task forces and aligned formations rapidly lost their freedom of action and withdrew under pressure from the Saudi-led campaign.

The system now supporting the Houthis is far more sophisticated. Russia provides satellite-based intelligence and signals intelligence; Iran integrates that information into Houthi command and operations. But that sophistication also creates vulnerabilities: the system depends on secure communications, specialist personnel, intelligence-fusion nodes, technical advisers and continuous links between Sanaa and battlefield headquarters.

Those vulnerabilities are now being targeted. On the evening of September 19, the Iranian-led top-level command-and-control structure in Sanaa suffered a massive blow. Confirmed senior Houthi battlefield losses now include at least two major generals, seven brigadier generals and 32 colonels, many removed alongside their immediate aides, staff and communications elements. There are also strong indications that figures above the rank of major general have been neutralised within the highest levels of the Houthi command structure, together with associated foreign personnel, although those details remain deliberately withheld for now.

The effect is more important than the count. Front-line command is being systematically degraded while senior command nodes in Sanaa are simultaneously coming under precise JFC air strikes, disrupting the chain between intelligence collection, decision-making, targeting and execution. Headquarters forced to relocate, surviving commanders attempting to reconnect with subordinate units and remaining junior Iranian advisers establishing alternative pathways all generate fresh signatures that can be detected, correlated and geolocated.

This is why the Houthi advance is now struggling to reproduce the momentum of the West Coast breakthrough. The command links they exploited are being hardened, while their own externally supported command-and-control network is being progressively blinded and exposed. The failure on the West Coast has therefore become a lesson the Saudi-led forces are acting on, rather than a permanent weakness in their military structure.

The Saudi-led JFC’s broader transformation in C6ISR – the systems connecting command, communications, intelligence and combat capabilities – target development and faster sensor-to-shooter integration has changed the military equation since 2015. At the same time, sustained Houthi escalation has exhausted the restraint that governed Saudi policy for years. The major Saudi-led campaign now taking shape will therefore begin against an adversary whose external command support is already under sustained attack.

Advertisement

That is the decisive difference. The Russian-Iranian system sustaining and amplifying Houthi military power is being degraded before major Saudi-led air, land and naval operations are fully under way, while the tactical failures exposed at Mokha are being corrected within the Saudi-led JFC. The Houthis exploited a compromised command system once; they are now being forced to fight while the external system that magnified their own effectiveness is systematically dismantled.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.