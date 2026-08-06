What the CJP protests reveal about India’s next generation

Why governments across the world are struggling to understand Generation Z, and why India may still have an opportunity.

Thousands of young Indians gathered on the streets of Delhi carrying placards demanding accountability, transparency, and justice. To many observers, the protests were simply another chapter in India’s familiar contest between the government and the opposition. That interpretation, however, misses the larger story.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests were not merely about one organisation or one controversy. They revealed a profound shift in how India’s youngest generation understands politics, institutions, and the social contract itself. Around the world, governments are discovering that Generation Z is reshaping democratic politics in ways few had anticipated. From Hong Kong to Santiago, Paris to Dhaka, youth-led movements have become less ideological, more digitally connected and increasingly driven by questions of fairness, accountability, and opportunity. Delhi was not an exception; it was the Indian expression of a much larger global phenomenon. Yet reducing the CJP protests to a global trend would also miss something uniquely Indian.

At the heart of the demonstrations lay a deep personal anxiety that resonates across millions of households: The fear that merit itself may no longer be enough. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), India’s nationwide entrance test for undergraduate medical courses, was never just about a single examination. It touched something far more fundamental: The belief that education remains the surest path to opportunity. Across the country, parents invest years of savings, students sacrifice their adolescence, and entire households organise their lives around the hope that hard work will be rewarded fairly.

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When allegations of a question paper leak surfaced, the outrage was therefore not confined to those who had sat the examination. It resonated with every family that saw merit as the foundation of aspiration.

In that sense, NEET was less the cause of the protests than the catalyst that brought a deeper anxiety into public view. The demonstrations reflected a growing fear that institutions entrusted with safeguarding merit must not only be fair but also be seen to be fair. Once public confidence in that principle begins to weaken, the consequences extend far beyond a single examination or a single cohort of students.

History suggests that movements born out of genuine public concern rarely remain confined to their original grievance. As they gather momentum, new actors inevitably enter the arena, each seeking to influence the narrative and shape its political consequences. The CJP protests followed a familiar democratic pattern. They began with legitimate anxieties over fairness and accountability but gradually became part of a wider political contest.

This is neither unusual nor uniquely Indian. The anticorruption movement led by Anna Hazare began as a citizens’ campaign demanding institutional reform before reshaping India’s political landscape. Internationally, Hong Kong’s anti-extradition movement, Chile’s demonstrations over metro fares, France’s Yellow Vest protests and Bangladesh’s student mobilisations all followed a similar trajectory. Each began with a specific grievance but evolved into a broader debate about governance, trust, and institutional legitimacy.

The tragedy is that genuine public anxiety and political opportunity often arrive together. Students and their families were seeking reassurance that merit would prevail and wrongdoing would be punished. At the same time, organised political actors recognised an opportunity to amplify the issue and influence the broader political conversation. As often happens in democracies, the politics surrounding the protests gradually began to overshadow the concerns that had brought young people to the streets in the first place.

That distinction is important. Democracies are strengthened when genuine grievances are acknowledged and addressed. They are weakened when prolonging public distress becomes an end in itself, or when the search for solutions is eclipsed by the contest for political advantage.

The CJP protests will eventually disappear from the headlines. What will remain is what they revealed about this generation. Governments that recognise this transformation will shape the politics of the coming decade. Those that dismiss it as merely another protest may discover that history has already moved on.

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The real challenge for any government is therefore twofold: To respond decisively to legitimate concerns and to ensure that institutional reform, rather than political theatre, remains at the centre of the national conversation.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.