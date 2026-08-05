Nigeria cannot build safe schools in unsafe communities

The Safe Schools Initiative will keep falling short until the lack of security beyond school grounds is confronted.

“I am profoundly happy,” Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said after security forces rescued 39 pupils and six teachers who had spent 56 days in captivity. Gunmen had abducted them from three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15.

Their rescue brought immense relief. But it also exposed a deeper failure: More than 12 years after the Chibok abduction prompted Nigeria to make schools safer, dozens of pupils and teachers could still be seized from their schools and held for nearly two months.

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram abducted 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in Borno State in northeastern Nigeria. The attack captured the world’s attention and became a defining moment in Nigerian history. It led the United Nations, global business leaders and the Nigerian government to launch the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) the following month, initially covering 500 schools in the northeastern states.

The Oyo abduction, therefore, did more than bring school safety back to the top of the national agenda. It raised serious questions about what the initiative has achieved and whether protecting school grounds alone can keep children safe while a lack of security continues beyond them.

On paper, SSI provides for school perimeter fencing, access control and enhanced security infrastructure as well as local guards and security personnel, community-based early-warning systems, the relocation of at-risk students to safer schools, psychosocial support for survivors and temporary learning centres in camps for internally displaced people.

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Since then, Nigeria’s safe-schools framework has been expanded to include all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Some states, such as Lagos and Ogun, have adapted and strengthened its implementation by introducing safety audits and establishing safety committees.

Yet nationally, the initiative has fallen far short of its promise. In June, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project called for an investigation into allegations that funds allocated to SSI had been mismanaged or diverted amid scrutiny of the 145-billion-naira ($106m) financing plan.

According to data in Nigeria’s National Plan on Financing Safe Schools, more than 42,000 primary and secondary schools across northern Nigeria lacked perimeter fencing. The gap between the initiative’s funding commitments and conditions on the ground has raised questions about how SSI has been managed. In July, the Nigerian House of Representatives ordered a comprehensive assessment of the initiative and the national plan, including the use of funds allocated to school-safety measures.

Despite the initiative, attacks on schools and abductions of students and teachers have continued. Thousands of Nigerian students have been abducted by armed groups since 2014. A media tally recorded the abduction of at least 603 students and teachers in seven mass attacks from March 2024 to May 2026 alone.

The consequences extend beyond those directly abducted. In many affected areas, a persistent lack of security has forced schools to remain closed, depriving children of their educations. On July 9, the Kebbi State government reiterated that schools in communities affected by banditry would remain closed until security improved, about seven months after the policy was introduced.

This worsening crisis exposes the failure to implement SSI fully and effectively. Many targeted schools remain outside the programme’s protection or have received upgrades only on paper. Even where physical security measures are in place, they cannot work in isolation.

Building a wall around a school does not prevent armed groups from operating, recruiting or expanding in the surrounding area. Nor does it protect students on their journeys to and from school. Without the initiative’s broader early-warning and community-security measures, fortification leaves the threat intact beyond the school walls.

That wider threat is sustained by economic and governance failures. Armed groups and their local collaborators have different motives, but they thrive under many of the same conditions: high unemployment, extreme poverty, the absence of state authority and the rule of law in rural and border areas, corruption within local government and the security apparatus, and perceived political, economic and social marginalisation.

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Effective implementation of SSI also requires sustained funding. In a country where the education sector is already severely underfunded, SSI can succeed only if governments budget not merely for walls, gates and surveillance systems but also for trained personnel, maintenance and emergency response. Without sustained funding, these systems will deteriorate and leave schools vulnerable once again.

Fortification can also carry psychological and educational costs. A school, at its core, is an open community space for learning and growth. Transforming schools into something resembling “fortified prisons” or miniature military barracks can create an environment of constant fear and apprehension among students, negatively affecting their academic performance and mental health and weakening the schools’ role as centres of community life.

The answer is not to abandon SSI but to place it within a broader strategy. Schools cannot be protected in isolation from the roads, forests and communities surrounding them.

A sustainable solution to a lack of security at schools lies in comprehensive community security. This means reforming Nigeria’s security sector, integrating schools into local early-warning networks, improving relations between security forces and citizens, and extending effective state protection into areas where armed groups operate. It also requires economic development to address the entrenched poverty and unemployment that armed groups exploit, alongside efforts to combat terrorism and extremist recruitment.

Nigeria’s schools cannot be secure while the communities around them remain unsafe.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.