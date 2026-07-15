July 15, 10 years on: Turkiye’s will, Turkiye’s victory

The night of July 15, 2016, began like any other evening—but ended as a turning point in Turkiye’s modern history. It was a night of betrayal and defiance, fear and courage, but above all, a night when the strong will of the people determined the course of a nation.

The night of July 15 was etched in our nation’s collective memory as one of the longest nights but also one of the greatest epics in Turkiye’s glorious history.

It has been 10 years since the nefarious coup attempt of July 15 carried out by the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which was foiled by our beloved nation’s honourable, courageous and heroic stance. It was the Turkish nation itself that proved decisive in repelling the existential threat of July 15 – a nation that recognises no power above its own will, and that demonstrated its readiness to lay down its life in defence of its state and democratic achievements. The Turkish nation and government turned this threat into a victory. The steadfastness of its institutions and the collective will of its people transformed the darkest night into a defining moment of national resilience.

Far from faltering, Turkiye emerged from that not weaker, but stronger — ushering in a new era marked by strategic empowerment.

In the aftermath of the FETO-led failed coup, Turkiye embarked on a new era of transformation powered by its strong past.

Turkiye has significantly expanded its diplomatic footprint, global reach and influence since July 15. As a result of its deepening and widening comprehensive policies, Turkiye has spawned the third-largest diplomatic network globally, with 264 missions.

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This expansion is not merely a statistic, but a reflection of Turkiye’s determination to shape, not just observe, global events, prioritising regional peace and security through peaceful resolution and mediation, and regional ownership. As our Foreign Minister HE Hakan Fidan underscored several times, dialogue and diplomacy are needed now more than ever. This region can — and will — take ownership of its own challenges and resolve them together.

Today, Turkiye conducts a diplomacy that thinks globally but acts locally in every corner of the world by availing of several complementary political, economic, humanitarian, and cultural tools.

Turkiye navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and the disastrous earthquake of 2023 successfully. The nation’s economy has defied global trends, growing steadily and retaining its place among the world’s 20 largest economies. Exports reached a record $273bn in 2025. This figure is expected to be over $400bn in 2026. With a population of 85 million, Turkiye has a gross domestic product (GDP) per capita that has exceeded $19,000.

Turkiye has witnessed an increase in tourists from all parts of the world, as it was and will remain one of the favorite travel destinations, hosting nearly 64 million tourists in 2025. With this number, Turkiye has become the fourth-most-visited country around the world.

Turkiye has also become a leading humanitarian power, ranking first globally in humanitarian aid as a percentage of GDP, and is recognised as the world’s most generous nation based on per capita spending.

Together with its diplomatic activism and economic dynamism, Turkiye has strengthened its national defence capabilities with unprecedented speed and success. Turkiye’s defence industry has become a global leader with a research and development budget nearing $3bn, over 80 percent domestic production, and a project portfolio exceeding $100bn.

At the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025, Turkiye unveiled 26 new defence products. Among the highlights was the debut of Tayfun Block 4, Turkiye’s first domestically produced hypersonic ballistic missile, alongside the steel dome intensified air defence concept. Most recently, at the SAHA 2026 Defence and Aerospace Exhibition held in Istanbul, Yildirimhan – the first intercontinental ballistic missile developed by the Ministry of National Defence – was unveiled.

Iconic platforms such as the Akinci and Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, the fifth-generation fighter jet KAAN, and the supersonic trainer Hurjet are no longer just national milestones—they are strategic assets reshaping regional dynamics.

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The growing prominence of UAVs has transformed modern warfare. In this domain, Turkish UAVs have not only demonstrated their efficacy in various Turkish military operations, but have also attracted international attention, leading to exports to several countries. Turkiye accounts for 65 percent of the global UAV export market and is home to the world’s biggest drone manufacturer.

As recently stated by HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of the Republic of Turkiye, “from the depths of seas to the vastness of space, Turkiye is a country capable of developing and producing its own software, platforms and systems bearing its unique signature at every level”.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Turkiye and Qatar have consistently shown this.

Throughout the critical juncture and uncertainty of the 15th of July, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was the first leader to express solidarity with the Turkish people and government by holding a phone call with HE President Erdogan.

It was a bold and principled stance, as nobody could have guessed how events would unfold.

Furthermore, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar, was among the first foreign officials to visit Turkiye in the aftermath of the night.

The Turkish nation will always remember the brotherly State of Qatar’s firm stance, its unequivocal support for Turkiye’s elected government, and Qatari people’s deep empathy with the Turkish people.

In fact, this spirit of fraternity continued and continues to shape the brotherly bilateral relations between our countries. In the wake of the earthquakes that struck Turkiye in 2023, Qatar was among the first nations to mobilise emergency aid and humanitarian relief. Likewise, during the US-Israel war with Iran, HE President Erdogan expressed our country’s condemnation of any kind of attack that violates Qatar’s sovereignty, and reiterated that Turkiye stands strongly by brotherly Qatar.

Today, Turkiye–Qatar relations are stronger than ever. There is a strategic partnership that was institutionalised through the establishment of the Supreme Strategic Committee (SSC) mechanism in 2014. So far, 11 SSC meetings have been convened. In the 11th SSC meeting held in Doha in 2025, the total number of agreements signed since the first SSC reached 125, ranging across defence, energy, trade, education, and humanitarian sectors. The 12th SSC is envisaged to be held in the second half of 2026 in Turkiye.

The bond between Turkiye and Qatar is deeply rooted, and the two countries collaborate to realise a shared vision for a more stable, peaceful and prosperous world, particularly in the regions experiencing humanitarian crises and political instability such as Gaza, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan and Libya.

Our countries pursue complementary diplomatic, humanitarian, and development initiatives aimed at promoting peace and conflict resolution, fostering regional stability, supporting legitimate governance structures, and addressing urgent humanitarian needs.

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The enduring solidarity between Turkiye and Qatar has once again been reflected in their coordinated diplomatic efforts in response to the recent conflict between the US-Israel and Iran. Working closely with regional and international partners, both countries have pursued complementary initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions, securing a ceasefire, and advancing a diplomatic framework for lasting regional stability. Turkiye’s active engagement with all parties, together with Qatar’s long-standing mediation experience and principled diplomatic approach, has helped create the conditions necessary for dialogue. This complementary partnership has been widely recognised, with both President Erdogan and Foreign Minister Fidan commending Qatar’s constructive role following the conclusion of the memorandum.

On this solemn occasion, we cannot fail to remember his highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, a steadfast supporter and sincere friend of Turkiye, who played a pivotal role in elevating Turkish-Qatari relations to the unprecedented level they enjoy today. Through his visionary leadership, the enduring bonds of fraternity between our two nations were further strengthened, paving the way for a strategic partnership rooted in mutual trust, genuine respect, and a shared commitment to justice and common values. May Allah have mercy upon him.

In conclusion, the spirit of July 15 remains alive in Turkiye’s consciousness – not as a wound, but as a source of strength. It is the spirit of a nation that refuses to be subdued. It is an enduring testament to a nation’s unity, historic resistance and unbreakable will. That night revealed what Turkiye and Turkish people were made of. And a decade later, that unity between state and nation remains one of Turkiye’s greatest strategic assets.

Turkiye today is not defined by the threats it has faced, but by how it has responded to them: with vision, with solidarity, and with resolve.

So, this is not a story of survival. It is the story of victory. It is the victory of the Turkish people’s will.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial policy.