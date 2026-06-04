Gaza is being offered coercion, not reconstruction

For months, Gaza has all but vanished into a diplomatic black hole. While the enclave has endured unprecedented destruction, mass displacement and institutional collapse, the political initiatives supposedly designed to address the catastrophe have remained paralysed.

Then in late May, Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza and a former United Nations Middle East envoy, returned with a 15-point framework, presented as a roadmap to stability, governance and reconstruction. But beneath the bureaucratic language and carefully staged sequencing lies a starkly different reality: The plan does not aim to rebuild Gaza. It aims to coerce it. Reconstruction has been transformed from a humanitarian obligation into a political weapon.

This transformation is neither accidental nor secondary. It is the initiative’s core logic. The proposal’s structure reveals its priorities with striking clarity.

Reconstruction, the most urgent need for Gaza’s devastated population, appears only in the 15th and final point, in which large-scale rebuilding is tied to areas being certified as decommissioned and effectively administered by a new Gaza body. Before Palestinians may rebuild homes, hospitals, schools or infrastructure, 14 conditions must be met, including the disarmament of Hamas, a phased Israeli military withdrawal, the restructuring of Gaza’s security apparatus and the creation of a temporary governing body to administer civil and security affairs until a “reformed” Palestinian Authority can assume control.

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This sequencing is politically telling. Gaza’s destruction is treated not as a humanitarian emergency demanding immediate action but as leverage to engineer a new Palestinian political order aligned with the interests of Israel and the United States. Reconstruction, in effect, has been weaponised.

The proposal revives a familiar post-war formula repeatedly advanced by Israel and echoed by the US and other Western governments: no rebuilding while weapons remain outside centralised authority. Responsibility for Gaza’s continuing devastation is framed primarily as a consequence of Hamas’s refusal to disarm. But this argument depends on a deliberate stripping of context from the Palestinian reality. Palestinian armed resistance did not emerge from a vacuum, nor can Gaza’s militarisation be separated from decades of siege, occupation, territorial fragmentation, economic strangulation and the systematic collapse of political alternatives.

By isolating Palestinian weapons from the conditions that produced them, international discourse turns resistance into the central problem while rendering those conditions politically invisible. This inversion has become a hallmark of contemporary diplomacy on Palestine. The overwhelming focus remains on regulating Palestinian behaviour rather than confronting Israeli power.

Even the central warning in Mladenov’s initiative reflects this asymmetry. He argues that failure to implement the framework could make Israel’s temporary control over large parts of Gaza permanent. Ostensibly a cautionary plea for compromise, it functions in practice as a political ultimatum: Accept the imposed plan or risk formalising territorial realities created through war.

Such diplomacy does not operate through mutual negotiation. It operates through calibrated exhaustion.

What makes the initiative especially revealing is its timing as Israeli politics moves towards another election cycle when meaningful political compromise is arguably least possible. Competition in Israeli politics has long intensified around displays of security maximalism towards Palestinians. Since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, that dynamic has become even more extreme. Parties compete not through visions of conflict resolution but through demonstrations of military severity, punitive policy proposals and rhetorical absolutism. In this climate, moderation becomes electorally perilous.

That political reality dramatically narrows the space for figures like Mladenov. Although appointed by US President Donald Trump to oversee the implementation of a broader Gaza framework, his authority appears to exist only within boundaries tolerated by Israel. Reports that several members of the Palestinian committee meant to administer Gaza had offered their resignations after months of idleness, restricted access and stalled implementation are unsurprising. The initiative was constrained from the outset by structural realities no envoy could overcome.

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The committee’s paralysis further underscores the nature of the process. This is not an independent mediation rooted in neutral principles or international law. It is a US-managed political project operating within Israel’s red lines. The initiative, therefore, risks becoming less a mechanism for peace than a mechanism for managing Palestinian fragmentation under international supervision.

The broader danger extends beyond the immediate proposal. If reconstruction becomes permanently tied to political compliance, a precedent is set: Humanitarian recovery ceases to be treated as an obligation owed to civilians. Basic civilian needs become conditional privileges distributed according to externally imposed political criteria.

That shift carries profound implications. Civilian suffering can be instrumentalised indefinitely. Entire populations can be kept in conditions of devastation until they produce political outcomes acceptable to dominant powers. Reconstruction is no longer about restoring human life. It becomes part of a broader architecture of political discipline.

Meanwhile, the international community presents these arrangements as pragmatic realism. But history offers little evidence that systems built on coercive asymmetry produce durable peace. Agreements imposed through overwhelming imbalance may temporarily suppress instability, yet they rarely eliminate the underlying grievances driving conflict. More often, they institutionalise resentment while postponing future explosions.

This is especially true in Gaza, where generations have experienced repeated cycles of destruction followed by externally managed reconstruction processes that leave the underlying political realities fundamentally unchanged. Infrastructure is repaired only minimally and selectively, humanitarian aid briefly expands, diplomatic declarations multiply and then the cycle resumes.

The current initiative risks reproducing that pattern. Its central flaw is the assumption that Palestinian political behaviour can be engineered through conditional reconstruction without confronting the realities of occupation, siege and structural inequality. Stability imposed through deprivation is inherently fragile. A population denied sovereignty, mobility, economic viability and political agency cannot be administratively managed into long-term submission.

Gaza certainly needs reconstruction. But reconstruction detached from political justice merely rebuilds the infrastructure of future collapse.

That is why the real issue is not whether Mladenov’s 15-point initiative succeeds or fails in technical terms. The deeper issue is the political logic underlying it: the belief that Palestinian rights, recovery and normalcy must remain conditional, deferred and subordinate to external security calculations.

As long as that logic governs international diplomacy, Gaza will remain trapped in an endless cycle: reconstruction repeatedly promised, selectively delivered and ultimately used not to resolve conflict but to manage its consequences.

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The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.