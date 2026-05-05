Thiago Ávila’s letter from Israeli prison to his daughter

The Brazilian activist explains to his little girl his motivation to join the Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla.

From inside prison, Thiago dictated this letter to his lawyer:

Dear Teresa,

I’m sorry for not being home with you right now. Unfortunately your father, your mother, and so many people around the world understood the historical task that we have the responsibility to fulfil.

Today over a million children are suffering a genocide, being starved to death, being amputated without anesthesia, and suffering from horrific, hateful ideas, despite not knowing what Zionism and imperialism is.

I’m sure you miss me too much and all the mothers and fathers of Palestinian children also miss them so much and would give anything to live a life of love, happiness, and joy that every human being deserves, independently of race, religion, ethnicity or any other characteristic.

Your world will be safer because many parents decided to give everything to build this better world for you. I hope someday you understand that because I love you so much there was nothing more dangerous for you and for other children than living in a world that accepts genocide.

Please, remember your father as the person that would sing to you and play the guitar for you to sleep. And when you grow up your mom will also tell you that your father was a revolutionary and that even when facing the most horrific people alive – Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Itamar Ben-Gvir – he stood firm to the belief of building a better world.

Please do not forget Palestine!

With all my love,

Thiago Ávila

This letter first appeared on Thiago Ávila’s Facebook account.

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The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.