The strait may reopen, but global confidence may not return

The next phase of the Strait of Hormuz crisis may be defined less by its closure and more by conditional access.

United States President Donald Trump’s claim that a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz has been largely negotiated may calm markets temporarily. But the deeper significance of the current crisis lies elsewhere. The issue is no longer only whether trade routes remain open but who has the power to condition access to them.

The specific terms of any agreement may evolve, and any diplomatic arrangement may still be delayed, contested or revised. But the broader pattern is already visible: Strategic trade routes are becoming more politically managed, commercially exposed and geopolitically contested.

The danger is not necessarily that diplomacy fails. The more important risk is that it succeeds just enough to disguise a weaker order as stability.

Temporary calm is not the same as strategic stability. Calm can be negotiated; stability must be trusted.

The most important shift, therefore, is not from war to peace but from disruption to governance.

Iranian plans for an authority to manage the Strait of Hormuz and exert greater influence over routing decisions and possible transit tolls show that Tehran is attempting to convert temporary leverage into a more permanent role in managing the waterway.

Therefore, the strategic question is shifting from access to governance. Access relates to whether ships can pass. Governance relates to who sets the rules, prices the risks, controls the exceptions and decides when normal commerce becomes conditional.

This matters not only for the Gulf, but for the wider international system. States that depend heavily on maritime trade now face a situation in which commercial access is shaped not simply by markets but also by geopolitical leverage, sanctions pressure, naval power and crisis diplomacy.

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Asia remains central to this calculation. China, India, Japan and South Korea are among the principal end users of Gulf energy, and much of the commercial risk created by uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz is transmitted eastwards. But the implications extend beyond Asia. Many developing economies remain highly exposed to energy volatility and shipping disruptions while possessing little influence over the geopolitical contest surrounding them.

The emerging pattern suggests a world in which commerce resumes but only under temporary political conditions that must be repeatedly renegotiated. That matters because modern trade depends on more than physical access. It depends on predictability, insurance, legal clarity, naval confidence and the belief that today’s route will still be viable tomorrow.

This is the difference between de-escalation and normalisation. De-escalation reduces the danger of immediate conflict. Normalisation restores confidence. At present, the first may be achievable, but the second remains distant.

None of this means the Strait of Hormuz is destined for permanent crisis, nor does it mean diplomacy is futile. The point is more limited but more important: Even successful crisis management may leave behind a less reliable commercial order.

For markets, this distinction is crucial. If an agreement is announced, reopening may be treated as resolution. That would be premature. Temporary calm can easily be mispriced as durable stability. Freight rates may ease, energy prices may soften and equity markets may rally. Yet none of that necessarily means the underlying risk has disappeared. It may only mean that the crisis has been deferred to the next negotiation cycle.

This process has consequences well beyond oil. Refiners must plan procurement against shifting risk premiums. Manufacturers must price energy and transport volatility into their margins. Insurers must reassess exposure. Shipping firms must make routing decisions under political uncertainty. Banks and traders must account for sanctions risks, payment disruptions and compliance costs.

This is how geopolitical instability enters the global economy: not only through spectacular shocks but also through recurring uncertainty that gradually raises the cost of ordinary commerce.

The larger lesson of the Strait of Hormuz crisis is that globalisation is not ending. It is becoming more politically exposed and strategically conditional.

Companies and governments that built their assumptions around frictionless movement must now operate in a world where passage, payments, insurance, ports and suppliers are increasingly vulnerable to geopolitical pressure. The Strait of Hormuz is only one chokepoint. But because of its centrality to global energy flows, it has become one of the clearest examples of this wider transformation.

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For policymakers, responding to the present crisis requires more than reassurance that ships are moving again. It requires coordination between governments, commercial operators, insurers, shipping firms and energy buyers. It also requires recognising that strategic infrastructure can no longer be treated as politically neutral.

For boardrooms, the lesson is similar. Geopolitical risk can no longer sit outside procurement, logistics, treasury and insurance decisions. The question is no longer whether crises will interrupt trade. It is whether business models can absorb recurring instability without losing resilience or strategic flexibility.

Whatever happens with the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US, one thing is certain: We are unlikely to go back to the old assumption that global commerce can move through strategic chokepoints as if geopolitics were merely background noise.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.