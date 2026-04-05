Israel’s attack on UNRWA is central to its genocide of the Palestinians

It is time for the United Nations to accept that Israel’s attack on its agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) is an essential part of the Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people. This is not an accusation coming from a critic of Israel. It is a clear, on-the-record statement from the deputy mayor of Jerusalem, Arieh King, who, in January, invoked divine Jewish authority, proudly proclaiming, “God willing, we will expel, kill, eliminate, and destroy all UNRWA personnel.”

As an agency founded specifically to serve Palestinian refugees after the creation of Israel in 1948, UNRWA has been involved in almost every aspect of the lives of millions of Palestinians. Its programmes span primary health, community mental health initiatives, education, relief and social services, mother and child healthcare, and refugee camp improvement.

Moreover, UNRWA’s extensive and recently digitised archive contains property deeds and proof of land ownership, which can assist the Palestinians in securing compensation and the right of return, which many Israelis see as an existential threat to the Jewish state.

UNRWA’s very existence, as a reminder of the Palestinians’ entitlement to a full range of inalienable rights, including the right to self-determination, has always made the physical and political destruction of the agency an imperative for successive Israeli governments. Numerous statements by Israeli officials attest to this, boastfully and as a matter of public record.

Israel’s decades-long campaign against UNRWA was ratcheted up exponentially when the latest phase of the genocide began in October 2023. That is because UNRWA’s function to promote long and healthy lives for the Palestinians was diametrically opposed to Israel’s genocidal goals, which, according to the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, include the imposition of conditions of life calculated to bring about their destruction in whole or in part.

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In its provisional ruling in January 2024 in the genocide case brought by South Africa, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found that Israel was not allowing the necessary humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

UNRWA’s Gaza-wide aid delivery infrastructure, which includes a vast food distribution network to more than a million people, if allowed to function, would have made Israel’s genocidal strategy of starvation and an aid embargo impossible to achieve.

Key to the Israeli campaign against UNRWA was the dehumanisation of UNRWA staff as terrorists. The link between genocide and dehumanisation is well established. Within weeks of the October 2023 attacks, Israel launched a global disinformation campaign against UNRWA, baselessly accusing agency staff of involvement.

The accusations against UNRWA were the mother of all lies in the service of genocide. Because of it, all of the agency’s major donors withdrew funding, severely hampering the agency’s ability to deliver services.

In the following two and a half years, nearly 400 UNRWA staff members were killed by Israeli forces, and hundreds of its facilities were deliberately targeted, destroyed, or damaged in violation of international law.

The Knesset passed laws effectively banning UNRWA’s international staff from Palestine in violation of the UN Charter. UNRWA’s headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem were attacked and eventually demolished.

In August 2024, an independent investigation led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna found Israel failed to provide any evidence to back its accusations against UNRWA. Some donors resumed support. Others, such as the United States and Sweden, disgracefully, did not.

As Philippe Lazarinni prepares to leave office after a six-year term as UNRWA commissioner general, during which the systematic dismantling of the agency has taken place, his parting message is that UNRWA is on the verge of collapse. And he rightly points the finger of blame at the donor community for failing to give the agency the required financial and political support.

But, shockingly, the UN system itself failed to defend the agency, and in particular the falsely accused UNRWA staffers who were dismissed on the basis of zero evidence. UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres bought into Israel’s false accusations, saying in a statement in January 2024 that he was “horrified” that UNRWA staff might be involved in the attacks.

Lazarinni also justified the sacking of his staff before an investigation as “reverse due process” to protect the reputation of UNRWA.

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The key objective of the genocide is to deprive the Palestinians of essential services, driving them off their ancestral lands and inflicting intergenerational trauma so that they never return. UNRWA, the living embodiment of the UN’s enduring responsibilities to the Palestinians, is mandated to oppose this multi-dimensional assault on the Palestinians. It cannot be allowed to go down in history as yet another victim of Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people.

It is time for UNRWA’s main donors to acknowledge that Israel’s existential attack on the agency is part of its ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people. As signatories to the genocide convention, they have a legal obligation to prevent and suppress genocidal acts. They can do so not only by opposing UNRWA’s dismantling but also by imposing economic, political and diplomatic sanctions on Israel. Failure to do so opens them to accusations of complicity in genocide.

Their failure to act also sends a signal to Israel that just as it has enjoyed virtual impunity for the genocide in Gaza, so there will be impunity for the genocide which it is now inflicting on the West Bank and for the industrial-scale violations of international humanitarian law in Lebanon and Iran. The implications of this are grave for all of us: a world in which genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity are normalised.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.