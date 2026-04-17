Sudan’s Prime Minister: This is the path out of the horrors of war

When I visited the United Nations Security Council last December to present the Hope Government’s vision for peace in Sudan, I looked at those corridors that I knew well from my many years of work at the United Nations.

But my thoughts were elsewhere, back in my country, where my mind was filled with images of the ordinary people displaced by the Rapid Support Forces militia from their villages and farms, and of the fear spread among civilians in the cities when their money was looted, their dignity violated, and their hopes for security and safety shattered.

My country could have fallen apart and been swept away by the winds of conspiracy had it not been for the vigilance of our brave army, supported by the Joint Force and the popular resistance.

Despite all this bitterness, we had to carve a path through stone and find a way out of war for our country. In that spirit, the Hope Government initiative for peace in Sudan was launched. It was built through a purely national effort in which roles were integrated, ideas exchanged, and previous initiatives built upon. Our minds and hearts remain open to anyone who extends a peaceful hand and seeks the advancement of the nation, the protection of its unity, and the preservation of its sovereignty.

The Hope Government initiative

The Hope Government initiative called for a comprehensive ceasefire under joint supervision by international and regional institutions, along with the assembly of the rebel militia in agreed and designated locations. It also called for facilitating the voluntary return of displaced people and refugees to their regions, accompanied by humanitarian aid to those in need.

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The initiative also proposed a model of transitional justice that balances forgiveness and reconciliation, while ensuring that those involved in war crimes are not granted impunity.

The Hope Government initiative addressed the political track in depth in order to reach an elected government that reflects the will of the Sudanese people, following a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue focused on how Sudan should be governed, how peaceful transfer of power can be preserved, and how to place my country where it belongs among advanced nations. That is the place Sudan deserves, were it not for political divisions and the estrangement of political elites who have too often failed to listen to the Sudanese people or reflect their concerns.

The Roots of the War and Regional Interference

Today, my country is entering the fourth year of a war imposed on our people. The spark was ignited by the Rapid Support Forces militia when it violated army traditions and laws and moved to surround the airport in the northern Sudanese city of Merowe on April 13, 2023. Before that, it had transferred heavy weapons from various regions to Khartoum, along with thousands of fighters.

This war would not have reached its fourth year and caused all these tragedies and losses without major regional support, which came as part of a broader conspiracy to plunder Sudan’s resources and seize control of its national decision-making.

It is unfortunate that several countries and international bodies ignore this fact and hold meetings, such as the recent Berlin conference marking three years of war, to discuss Sudan in the absence of the Sudanese government and the civilian stakeholders who have paid for this war in blood and money.

Nothing emerging from that meeting will find a place except in the archives. The Sudanese government, at all levels, remains open to a serious peace that preserves Sudan’s unity, protects the dignity of its army, and heals the wounds of its people.

We are open enough to turn a new page, even with those who have harmed the Sudanese people, provided that they stop harming our people, admit the error of their position, and are prepared to contribute to rebuilding Sudan and compensating the victims of war.

We promise our people that we will live up to their expectations, review our mistakes without hesitation, remove those who cannot bear responsibility or who are suspected of corruption, and firmly support those who seek to build and reconstruct according to the principles of good governance.

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Returning the favour

War was never the preferred option for the Sudanese government. It came as an act of self-defence and as part of the Sudanese army’s constitutional duty to protect Sudanese territory and prevent the Sudanese will from being hijacked or held hostage by international and regional powers.

The war now raging across the Middle East and the Gulf, with effects reaching every part of the world, should remind us all of the importance of peace.

I must emphasise my government’s position condemning the Iranian attacks on the Gulf states, which were not part of this war and whose governments have clearly expressed their rejection of any new war in this vital and volatile region.

The Gulf states, except for those who conspired against us, have stood by the Sudanese people at every difficult turning point. Now the time has come to return the favour and stand beside them. We pray that God protects these countries and their people, and that the entire region may enjoy peace. We who have suffered the fire of war cannot remain silent when war breaks out against our brothers and sisters.

Signs of economic recovery and reconstruction

Although the war in Sudan has now lasted more than 1,100 days, we chose not to wait for the war to end before beginning reconstruction. We now carry tools of construction in one hand and the bullets that protect our nation and people in the other.

Despite these hardships, inflation indicators have declined month after month, reaching around 55 percent last February. This is notable given that inflation had reached 359 percent in 2021, even though there was no war at the time and no harsh blockade on the Sudanese economy.

Despite these difficulties, we have managed to raise gold production to around 70 tonnes a year, the highest level during the years of war.

We have begun rebuilding Khartoum and restoring life to the capital. The United Nations has acknowledged this effort by returning nine of its agencies and bodies to the capital, and many diplomatic missions accredited in Sudan have followed the same path.

The features of a new Sudan

Sudan’s reconstruction will follow a new model. We do not want to return to the day before the war. We want to leap beyond it and benefit from the mistakes of the past. We will distribute our resources fairly and develop Sudan’s various regions so that each region can specialise in what distinguishes it from others.

We have a matrix for economic recovery that is being studied and analysed by the relevant authorities, in consultation with business leaders, organisations, unions, associations, and consumers. Through emergency and long-term plans, we will work towards human development that includes all Sudanese people under the slogan “The Sudanese person first”, before all other considerations, with education at the highest standards as its foundation.

I feel sadness now because some of my sons and daughters in areas controlled by armed militias were unable to sit their secondary school exams this year because of the obstacles imposed by the Rapid Support Forces militia. But I promise them that we will work hard to make up for this lost opportunity once they are able to reach safe areas inside or outside Sudan.

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Despite these difficult circumstances, we are working to improve our healthcare system so that we can build facilities that support the poor and do not force the wealthy to seek treatment abroad. Thanks to God, we have managed to restore 80 percent of the medical institutions and facilities affected by the war.

Building institutions and international relations

The task of building state institutions has remained central. The Sudanese army is now at the height of its strength and has succeeded in liberating large areas previously occupied by the rebel militia. The campaign of liberation will not stop until the enemy raises the white flag or complies with the declared will for peace.

In our justice institutions, work is progressing well. A president of the Constitutional Court has been selected, and efforts are underway to complete its structure carefully and patiently.

There are also broad consultations taking place within the framework of our foreign relations. We extend open hands, without malice, to friend and foe alike, to those near and far.

The direction of our alliances and distances depends on our shared interests with the world. Our current focus is on liberating our land and people from the rebel militias so that the result will be either a just peace or a war that deters the aggressor and those who support it.

In this regard, we thank our brothers in Egypt, who supported Sudanese institutions during difficult times and opened their hearts and borders to those fleeing the horrors of war.

We also extend our appreciation to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has remained attentive to the concerns of the Sudanese people and supportive of peace, as well as to the efforts of Qatar, Turkey and Kuwait in delivering humanitarian aid without favour or conditions. All of this played a role in helping our people endure hardship and suffering.

Three years have passed since the war imposed on Sudan began, and the civilian Hope Government is approaching its first anniversary.

We promise our people that we will live up to their expectations, review our mistakes without hesitation, remove those who cannot bear responsibility or who are suspected of corruption, and firmly support those who aspire to build and reconstruct according to the principles of good governance.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.