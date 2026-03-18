The Kent warning: When truth escapes the war machine

A senior counterterrorism official’s resignation raises uncomfortable questions about a war few are willing to challenge.

Every war produces dissent. Most people keep it to themselves. Some leave quietly. Very few say plainly what they think. Joe Kent did.

The director of the US National Counterterrorism Center did not hide behind bureaucratic language or talk of “policy disagreement”. He said Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States. He also suggested the war was being driven by pressure from Israel and its lobby.

This goes beyond a normal policy disagreement.

Kent is not a marginal figure. He served multiple combat deployments and lost his wife in war. He is not someone distant from the consequences of these decisions. When someone like that steps down and says the next generation is being sent to fight for nothing, it carries weight.

The obvious question is how many others think the same and stay silent.

Washington is not short of information. It is short of people willing to act on it. Intelligence agencies produce careful assessments. Congressional briefings are detailed. None of this is guesswork.

And yet, the war continues.

The explanations are familiar: deterrence, stability, security – the same language used in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. It tends to appear early and last long after the consequences are clear.

Kent cut through that language by refusing to repeat it.

There is precedent for this kind of warning.

In 1947, as the United States debated recognising Israel, Secretary of State George C Marshall opposed President Harry Truman’s position. Marshall was not an outsider. He had led the US military through the second world war and helped design post-war Europe. His concern was that recognising Israel under those conditions would lead to long-term instability and conflict.

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He was overruled. Truman recognised Israel. At the time, the decision was framed as morally necessary. Marshall’s concerns were set aside.

Looking back, some of what he warned about did materialise.

Over time, what began as a diplomatic decision became a long-term strategic alignment. The United States does not simply support Israel; it often adopts its threat assessments and acts within that framework.

Kent’s resignation draws attention to the consequences of that alignment.

The current war with Iran fits a pattern. Escalation happens before necessity is clearly established. Policy is shaped by alliance politics and domestic pressures. Dissent is treated as a problem rather than part of decision-making.

Scholars such as Stephen Walt and John Mearsheimer have argued for years that US policy in the Middle East is influenced as much by domestic political forces and lobbying networks as by strategic calculation. Their work has often been dismissed. It is harder to dismiss when similar concerns come from within the national security apparatus itself.

This leads to a more direct question.

Why is the United States engaged in a war with a country that its own intelligence does not consider an imminent threat?

There are several possible answers. Alliance commitments. Political pressure. Institutional momentum.

Or a deeper problem: a system that struggles to distinguish between its own interests and those of its allies.

There are also more speculative claims about political vulnerability and hidden pressures. These are difficult to verify, and often distract from the more immediate issue, which is policy.

And the policy is clear enough.

Escalation without a clear objective. Military engagement without a defined necessity. Long-term commitment without meaningful public debate.

The United States is not being forced into this position. It is choosing it, in ways that resemble earlier decisions that led to prolonged conflict.

Kent recognised that pattern. That is why he left.

But resignation on its own does little. It needs to be followed by wider recognition and, ultimately, accountability. Otherwise, it becomes just another moment that is noted and then forgotten.

The deeper concern is not simply that the United States is at war. It is that the question of why no longer receives serious attention.

Marshall asked that question in 1947 and was ignored.

Kent has raised it again.

What matters now is whether anyone listens.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.