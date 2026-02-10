The UK’s shrinking centre is Keir Starmer’s real crisis

As pressure mounts from both left and right, Labour’s centrist governing model is losing authority, even if it retains power.

Just over two years in power, and the United Kingdom’s Labour government is facing an existential crisis.

Disclosures linked to the Epstein files have triggered intense criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the United States, prompting senior resignations and fuelling speculation about Starmer’s political survival. But even if Starmer weathers the immediate political storm, a more profound challenge is looming: the steady fracturing of the political centre that has defined his leadership and electoral appeal.

UK politics has been marked by years of churn, volatility, and repeated shocks. Yet, through that instability, the political centre largely kept control of the steering wheel – presenting itself as the only credible governing alternative and containing pressure from both flanks. That dominance reinforced the view, particularly abroad, that the UK was largely insulated from the destructive polarisation reshaping other Western democracies, most notably the US.

Starmer is perhaps the clearest and most explicit embodiment of that centrism, having won the 2024 election on a promise of competence and restraint at a moment when the Conservative Party had lost much of its own reputation for managerial authority and “grown-up” government.

That centrist settlement is now beginning to fracture.

The strain is now visible across multiple fronts. It is visible in polling, electoral behaviour, policy choices, and the tone of public debate. For Starmer, this creates a governing dilemma: how to hold the centre when the forces pulling away from it are becoming louder, sharper, and more confident – and when the authority of the centre itself looks increasingly fragile.

On the right, Reform UK has emerged as a persistent and disruptive force. Its significance is not primarily electoral – it is unlikely to form a government – but discursive. Reform has succeeded in dragging political debate towards its framing on immigration, borders, and sovereignty. Recent defections and polling momentum have amplified its presence, forcing mainstream parties to respond to its agenda rather than define their own. Even where Reform does not win seats, it shifts the conversation, narrowing the space for moderation.

Labour’s response illustrates the bind. Starmer’s leadership has been built around restoring credibility after years of Conservative turmoil: fiscal discipline, institutional stability, and reassurance to voters and markets. But this caution has its limits. Under pressure from the right, Labour has overseen tougher immigration enforcement and deportation rhetoric, moves that signal responsiveness to public anxiety but risk reinforcing Reform’s framing rather than displacing it. The centre adapts, but in doing so, it appears reactive rather than authoritative.

Pressure from the left is no less significant. The Green Party is no longer a marginal protest movement confined to environmental activism. Its growing visibility in local elections and national debates reflects a broader appetite – particularly among younger voters – for sharper positions on climate change, civil liberties, and foreign policy. Where Labour emphasises managerial competence, the Greens speak the language of moral urgency. This contrast matters. Politics is not only about governing capacity, it is about meaning – and on that terrain, the centre increasingly looks hesitant.

This tension is now being mirrored inside Labour itself. Recent internal upheaval – including the resignation of Starmer’s chief of staff amid controversy and criticism over appointments and strategy – has exposed unease within the governing project. The centre is no longer just under attack from the outside; it is being questioned from within. That internal turbulence weakens the claim that stability alone can anchor authority.

Starmer’s governing style reflects this broader moment. His approach prioritises calm, caution, and predictability – virtues in a country fatigued by crisis. But managerial politics, by definition, struggles to inspire loyalty when social, economic, and geopolitical pressures feel unresolved. The more politics is framed as administration rather than direction, the more space opens for challengers on both flanks to claim clarity and conviction.

This dynamic is increasingly visible in the UK’s foreign policy too. Starmer has sought to reposition the UK as a pragmatic global actor, signalling openness to engagement with China while maintaining transatlantic ties. Diplomatically, this is defensible. Domestically, it is harder to sell nuance in a fragmented political environment. Foreign policy, once buffered by elite consensus, is now pulled into domestic culture wars and moral disputes, further narrowing the centre’s room for manoeuvre.

Polling reinforces the sense of drift. Surveys showing greater openness to electoral coalitions and rising support for smaller parties point to a loosening grip of the traditional centre. Voters appear less committed to inherited alignments and more willing to experiment – not necessarily out of ideological zeal, but out of frustration with a politics that feels risk-averse and unresponsive.

None of this means the UK is on the brink of US-style polarisation. But it does suggest that the old assumptions underpinning centrist dominance no longer hold. The post-war consensus that once stabilised UK politics has eroded. What remains is a thinner centre that must be actively argued for, not simply occupied.

The danger is gradual hollowing out rather than sudden collapse. If the centre comes to be seen as evasive, overly technocratic, or morally cautious, it risks losing legitimacy, even as it retains power. In that scenario, politics becomes less about governing choices and more about symbolic confrontation, with the centre permanently on the defensive.

For Starmer, the challenge is therefore not just electoral management, but narrative reconstruction. Governing from the centre can no longer mean merely avoiding extremes. It must articulate why the centre is a destination in its own right – capable of leadership, not just restraint. Whether the UK’s political centre can make that transition may determine not only the future of this government, but the shape of UK politics in the years ahead.

The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial stance.