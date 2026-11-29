Journalists face not just brutal violence, but also growing political and economic pressure that silences them. This is just one aspect of Latin American democracy on the decline.

When news emerged that journalist Tomas Beltran was shot dead outside his home in Calceta, a small city in western Ecuador, earlier this month, the reaction among local reporters was not shock but grim recognition.

Beltran, who ran a local digital outlet, had been reporting death threats for months and had even been temporarily relocated before state protection lapsed. He is at least the second media worker killed in Ecuador this year; six journalists were murdered in 2025. At least 23 journalists were killed in all of Latin America last year.

It is increasingly difficult and dangerous to be a journalist in Ecuador and Latin America as a whole. And the threat does not just come from organised crime or armed groups. Governments are not only failing to protect journalists, but all too often they partake in their intimidation and persecution.

Just two months before Beltran’s death, Gisella Bayona, a prominent Ecuadorian news anchor and journalist, announced she was leaving the profession with four words: “Mr President, you won”. She had not lost her audience or made a reporting mistake. Instead, she walked away after disparaging remarks by President Daniel Noboa triggered an online harassment campaign against her family.

Two weeks earlier, Roberto Aguilar, one of the country’s sharpest political chroniclers, was forced out of the national newspaper Expreso following government pressure on the paper’s advertisers. On October 8, Expreso printed its final paper edition, ending 53 years of circulation.

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These are not isolated grievances. Ecuadorian media watchdog Fundamedios documented an average of 100 attacks against journalists and media outlets between January and June 2026 alone. Across Latin America, the regional network Voces del Sur recorded in 2025 more than 2,480 incidents of pressure or violence against more than 3,200 journalists and outlets .

Western newsrooms tend to focus on what is going on in the big political centres of the region: Mexico City or Brasília. But the actual laboratory of 21st-century authoritarianism is being built in the region’s blind spots. In overlooked corridors like Ecuador and Central America, governments operate with fewer cameras watching and far weaker institutional checks.

From Nicaragua’s wholesale criminalisation of reporting, which drove dozens of journalists into exile, to El Salvador’s permanent emergency decrees, where media associations report relentless surveillance and financial asphyxiation, independent scrutiny is being methodically erased.

Power has learned that it does not need to storm newsrooms or seal offices; it simply needs to exert sustained pressure and let exhaustion do the work.

Whether through direct threats to their lives or financial blackmail, reporters and media outlets are driven past their breaking point, vacating the public square long before an official padlock ever touches the newsroom doors. Doing the work today comes at a steep price, especially when public trust is already fragile. Surveys show that fewer than two in five Ecuadorians trust the press, a historic collapse to the lowest level in two decades and well below the Latin American average of 41 percent.

That vacuum of trust makes reporters easy targets. Power exploits it from every angle: flooding feeds with disinformation, weaponising state advertising against critical outlets and quietly suffocating dissent.

Fear breeds self-censorship and self-censorship breeds silence. This is especially the case outside capital cities, where local reporters face threats that national newsrooms never even hear about.

When an investigative reporter is bullied into silence or an editor is pushed out, the country loses a voice that was asking what everyone else was too afraid to ask. Every journalist who goes quiet leaves the public a little more in the dark and a population in the dark is far easier to rule and far easier to deceive.

This crisis does not affect just journalism, but the whole civic space. In March, the CIVICUS Monitor placed Ecuador on its human rights watchlist alongside its “obstructed” rating. Across the Americas, civic space is now obstructed, repressed, or closed in 16 of 35 countries, with activists arbitrarily detained in at least a dozen.

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The root of the crisis lies in an unspoken rule that has quietly taken root from the Andes to Central America; if you win an election, you earn the right to dismantle the rules. And your successor would not undo what you have done.

It is the hallmark of delegative democracy, the belief that the ballot box delivers a blank cheque to govern without institutional checks or accountability.

This has had a direct impact on public opinion and trust. As the latest Latinobarometro report reveals, faith in democratic systems is eroding to dangerous lows: 52 percent of Latin Americans now say they would tolerate a non-democratic regime if it actually solves problems.

Across the region, it is not necessarily that citizens reject democracy out of hand; it is that they have watched it shrink into a hollow errand where you cast a ballot, go home and surrender any say over what follows.

Much of this retreat is driven by fear. Communities across these subregions are living through the worst wave of violence in modern memory. Administration after administration promises safety; instead, citizens are met with rolling blackouts, corruption scandals and soldiers on street corners. When parents are terrified their children won’t make it home from school alive, lectures on checks and balances sound like academic noise.

This is how democracy unravels here, not with tanks in the street, but with indifference. The bitter irony is that an autocrat won’t keep the lights on, stop the shootings, or make groceries cheaper. Stripping away democracy doesn’t solve the crisis; it just strips away our right to ask where taxpayers’ money is going.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.