Markets hardly blinked at the announcement of a new series of proposed tariff schedules from United States President Donald Trump’s administration on November 25. Although the affected economies – including the European Union, China, Japan, Indonesia and Taiwan – account for more than 53 percent of US goods trade, the announcement was met with something of a whimper.

On November 25, the S&P 500 and the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hardly moved. Compare that with the turmoil that followed Trump’s April 2, 2025, “Liberation Day” announcements. The S&P 500 fell 10.5 percent over the next two trading days, wiping some $5 trillion off its value – a record two-day loss. US Treasuries, normally a haven in times of stress, sold off alongside them as the yield on 10-year Treasuries posted its biggest weekly jump since 2001.

US markets may face volatility driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and its geoeconomics, but they no longer treat tariffs as so frightful.

That is because Trump’s tariffs have become normalised – in two senses of the word. The first is that the markets have accepted that tariffs will be a fact of life under the Trump administration.

There should be no doubt that Trump is a true believer. He told ABC: “I believe very strongly in tariffs. I believe that Japan … should pay a major tax, like a 15 or a 20 percent tax on any product they sell in the United States” – in 1989. Fifteen percent is indeed Japan’s proposed tariff rate. You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.

True, Trump suffered a landslide rebuke to his economic policies and geopolitical agenda in the November 3 midterms. Democrats took both houses of Congress and flipped at least seven Senate seats – including Kansas, which had not elected a Democratic senator in nearly a century. But with his almost gleeful vow to become “Mr Veto”, there should be no expectation that tariffs will be swiftly overturned.

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The second normalisation is in the sense that Trump and the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) are now pursuing the tariffs using far less controversial and less blunt instruments. That follows a string of defeats at the US Court of International Trade and the US Supreme Court for his broader approach of using justifications under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Instead, the latest tariffs were proposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, at the end of an eight-month investigation into what USTR calls “structural excess capacity” in manufacturing.

Section 301 tariffs are nothing new. Ronald Reagan used them in 1987 to impose 100 percent duties on $300 million worth of Japanese electronics in a dispute over semiconductors. Bill Clinton used them in 1999 to slap 100 percent tariffs on $308 million of European goods. The prospect of them being overturned by the courts is far more remote.

Because Section 301 tariffs require an investigation into alleged unfair trade practices, complete with hearings and public comment periods, these announcements were largely priced in by the markets. Although there is much quibbling about some of the justifications USTR cited, the US courts – particularly this Supreme Court – are likely to defer to the White House even where its reasoning seems prima facie questionable.

Some of Trump’s reasoning is questionable indeed. A parallel Section 301 action, which has imposed tariffs on the EU since July, rests on the claim that the bloc has failed to implement an effective ban on imports made with forced labour, even though European rules on prison labour are considerably stricter than those in the US.

Helping ease digestion of the latest move, Trump has at least honoured the terms of agreements he made with countries such as Japan, Vietnam and the EU on capping tariff levels after his initial IEEPA tariff efforts. The proposed rates top out at 15 percent for the EU, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland, and at 20 percent for Vietnam, in line with their deals. Outside China, the new rates would not stack on top of the forced labour duties or on the Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminium, cars and other specific industries.

However, the cumulative effect of Trump’s tariffs is still stunning. They are set to lift the average US statutory tariff rate from 11.4 percent to 13.9 percent – and the rate for Mexico, the largest US trading partner after the EU, is yet to be announced. That compares with a weighted average tariff rate of just 2.3 percent when Trump returned to office in January 2025.

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And Trump is clearly still willing to use tariffs as a weapon in trade disputes. USTR has floated fallback rates should talks falter: 20 percent for the EU and Japan, 25 percent for South Korea and Taiwan, and 35 percent for Vietnam.

The Section 301 investigation for China found that tariffs of up to 40 percent were “warranted”, though USTR proposed only a 20 percent tariff, albeit one that stacks on top of the Section 301 tariffs Trump imposed on China in his first term. That would give many Chinese goods a combined tariff rate of about 45 percent. This is in line with the cap agreed in the trade truce Trump negotiated with Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025, and extended in September until January 10, 2027.

However, Trump is clearly signalling that if the truce is not extended again, the combined China tariff rate will go up, to as much as 65 percent. This is set to be at the heart of negotiations with Xi at the G20 summit at Trump’s Doral resort outside Miami on December 14-15.

The question is not whether tariffs, and the threat of more, will continue to be among the most frequently used tools in the Trump administration’s geoeconomic arsenal. That much is certain.

Instead, the question is how long tariffs can outlast their proponents. This is sure to be a sticking point for any Democratic presidential hopeful ahead of the 2028 election. Tariffs are hugely unpopular: In NBC News’s exit poll, 66 percent of voters said Trump’s tariff policies had hurt the national economy.

For the reality is that tariffs are a tax, one that generates revenue for the government even as it disincentivises trade (and growth, at least according to most economists, if not Trump).

And Trump has already proven himself among the most fiscally profligate individuals ever to hold the presidency. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that his signature budget law would add $3.4 trillion to primary deficits over a decade. The federal deficit was 5.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the 2025 fiscal year, when the IEEPA tariffs were still being collected.

In the 2026 fiscal year, which ended in September, it widened to 6.2 percent, or $2 trillion – about $140bn more than the CBO had projected in February, largely because the Supreme Court’s ruling slashed customs revenue and forced refunds of most of the $166bn collected under IEEPA. Over the 12 months to October, the deficit was running at roughly 6.5 percent of GDP – with no recession or pandemic to blame.

Whether tariffs are normalised beyond the Trump administration is therefore not only a question of trade policy, but of fiscal policy as well.

Trump’s opponents can score political wins by seeking to cut back tariffs in budget and government funding negotiations next year – and they almost certainly will. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has already introduced an “End Trump’s Tariff Tax Act”. But the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that repealing the remaining tariffs would cost about $85.5bn a year, and any repeal would have to survive Trump’s veto.

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Hopes for any rollback in an era of divided government are slim. Trump is unlikely to cave on the sole signature legislative achievement of his second term – the tax cuts in the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act – to compensate for lost tariff revenue. That law made his 2017 income tax cuts permanent, temporarily quadrupled the cap on state and local tax deductions to $40,000 and introduced tax deductions for qualifying tips and overtime pay.

Expect Democrats to win piecemeal tariff exemptions in funding deals, and Trump to keep issuing headline threats that are later narrowed, delayed or suspended.

Tariffs are the new normal under Trump. But the fight over how to reverse them – and what to tax instead – has only just begun.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.