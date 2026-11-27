The vote could reshape diplomatic relations, but shared strategic interests will continue to bind the two countries.

Spain’s November 29 general election comes at a difficult moment both domestically and internationally. The snap election was triggered by an internal political crisis after parliament voted down the government’s housing decrees including stronger protections for tenants, with one of the ruling coalition’s members going against the proposals.

Foreign policy crises have also cast a shadow over the election, significantly influencing the substance of the campaign and potentially its outcome. Of particular importance are Spain’s relations with Morocco, which involve several sensitive and overlapping issues, notably the status of Ceuta and Melilla, irregular migration and the question of Western Sahara. These have placed Morocco at the heart of Spain’s political and electoral debate in recent months.

A poll conducted by Cluster17 showed that relations with Morocco and the situation in Ceuta and Melilla topped the list of international issues likely to influence how Spaniards vote, with 34 percent of respondents selecting them. Relations with the United States came a distant second at 9 percent, followed by the conflict in the Middle East at 8 percent and the war in Ukraine at 4 percent.

The positions Spanish political parties have adopted towards Morocco during the election campaign range from moderate to confrontational. While incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who remains in office until the election, has taken a restrained and cautious approach towards Morocco, parties such as Vox have adopted a more hardline stance, going so far as to promise a review of Spain’s relations with its southern neighbour.

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A distinction must be drawn, however, between the electoral promises parties make in the media, sometimes in an attempt to outbid their political rivals and how they actually exercise power.

Political parties may adopt more hardline positions while in opposition or on the campaign trail, but once in government, they become responsible for managing the affairs of the state, rather than merely pursuing their party agendas.

This often prompts them to adopt more pragmatic approaches, particularly on foreign policy issues of strategic importance. Moreover, on certain issues, such as Western Sahara, existing state commitments limit the parties’ room for manoeuvre and require a degree of caution. Regional and international balances of power also remain important factors in shaping foreign policy.

Between electoral rhetoric and enduring interests

To understand Spain’s political and electoral debate over Morocco and its implications for relations between the two countries, it is necessary to distinguish between three categories of issues on which their interests intersect and sometimes conflict: immediate concerns, medium-term interests and long-term strategic issues.

This distinction helps separate crises arising from short-term political developments from structural disagreements that transcend changes in government and the balance of power between political parties.

The first category encompasses immediate issues and short-term political tensions. These are closely intertwined with Spain’s domestic political landscape, both shaping and being shaped by the balance of power within parliament and government. The 2002 crisis over Perejil Island and the migration crisis in Ceuta in the summer of 2026 offer two contrasting examples.

The former occurred under the Popular Party government led by Jose Maria Aznar and developed into a political and military confrontation. Relations gradually returned to normal following an agreement to restore the status quo, brokered by then-US Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The 2026 crisis, meanwhile, occurred under a left-wing coalition government, which largely succeeded in containing it. Although the episode was described in Spain as the most tragic mass border crossing in the country’s history, with some 72,000 migrants crossing the border in a single week, the government was able to manage the crisis but could not escape its domestic political repercussions.

From this perspective, some of the current electoral rhetoric towards Morocco can be understood as a reflection of domestic political competition rather than a new strategic direction. Hardline positions on Ceuta and Melilla, migration and relations with Rabat should be viewed in the context of the competition for votes, bearing in mind the distinction between electoral promises and the feasibility of translating them into government policy.

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The second category concerns the shared economic, security and political interests that form the backbone of Moroccan-Spanish relations. These include trade and investment, cooperation on energy, migration and border control, and efforts to combat terrorism and organised crime.

The importance of this category lies in the practical and immediate nature of these interests, which would be difficult for any Spanish government, regardless of its political affiliation, to ignore or sacrifice.

Although these interests are sometimes affected by short-term political tensions, they require both countries to exercise a degree of pragmatism and caution in managing their differences. They are therefore among the most important factors in containing crises and ensuring the continuity of bilateral cooperation.

The third category encompasses long-term strategic and structural issues dictated by geography and history, which are not necessarily determined by the political orientation of successive governments.

Foremost among these are the status of Ceuta and Melilla and the other islands Morocco seeks to reclaim and the question of Western Sahara. They also include the countries’ perceptions of one another, shaped by history, collective memory and political discourse, which have influenced how each views the other and understands its own place and role in the region.

These issues differ from immediate disputes in that they are rooted in strategic considerations and longstanding political and historical claims. Despite their prominence in the current political and electoral debate, their use in party rhetoric remains largely driven by short-term electoral considerations and does not necessarily reflect a coherent state strategy. Their significance extends beyond Spain’s partisan disagreements.

Against this backdrop, the prominence of certain Morocco-related issues in Spain’s political and electoral contest can be understood primarily in terms of immediate concerns and short-term political tensions.

The outcome of the Spanish election may therefore affect how these issues are managed and the level of political trust between the two countries, but it will not necessarily alter the foundations of their relationship. Shared interests necessitate continued cooperation, while major strategic issues remain contingent on deeper, longer-term changes.

Three scenarios for the future

The upcoming Spanish election leaves Morocco facing uncertainty over the nature of the political partner Rabat will be dealing with in the coming years. Three main scenarios for the future of bilateral relations can be envisaged, depending on the composition of the next government and the balance of power between the parties that will shape its foreign policy.

The first scenario is that the Socialist Party remains in power, despite the difficulties it faces and the possibility of an electoral defeat. Should this scenario materialise, a victory for Sanchez would likely preserve the road map launched in April 2022 and sustain the rapprochement that followed Spain’s shift in position on Western Sahara.

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Economic and security cooperation, as well as cooperation on migration management, would also be expected to continue. At the same time, Sanchez would seek to strengthen energy relations with Algeria. It is worth noting that Algeria supplied about 34 percent of Spain’s natural gas imports in the first half of 2026, overtaking the US.

The second scenario involves the Popular Party coming to power. This could open the door to a review of certain aspects of Spanish foreign policy, particularly the balance Spain seeks to maintain in its relations with its North African neighbours.

This would not necessarily mean a weakening of the partnership with Rabat, however, as Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo may adopt a more pragmatic approach than his party’s electoral positions suggest. His stance on Morocco’s autonomy initiative for Western Sahara, along with the nature of his relationship with Vox, would be among the key factors shaping this scenario.

The third scenario involves Vox joining the government or the government relying on its parliamentary support. This could lead to an escalation in hardline rhetoric on Ceuta and Melilla and migration, and possibly to calls for a review of agreements and relations with Morocco. This could undermine political trust and bilateral cooperation, particularly if Vox imposes conditions on the Popular Party.

There could also be a hardening of rhetoric and policies on migration, alongside symbolic acts of escalation, such as threatening to withdraw from cohosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup or provoking a dispute over which country will host the final.

There were already signs of both following the Ceuta crisis. The Popular Party rejected the prospect of cohosting the World Cup unless the final was held in Spain, making the country’s participation conditional on this demand. Vox, meanwhile, submitted a non-legislative motion calling on the government to urge FIFA to exclude Morocco from hosting the tournament and to ensure that Spain hosts the final.

Nevertheless, Vox’s ability to translate its positions into policy would remain constrained by coalition dynamics, European commitments and shared economic and security interests.

Ultimately, regardless of the outcome, the election will present a new test of Rabat and Madrid’s ability to separate short-term political tensions from their shared strategic interests.

While the results may affect the level of political trust and the way contentious issues are managed, mutual geopolitical, economic and security interests will remain fundamental to ensuring the continuity of cooperation.

It is also in Morocco’s interest to maintain channels of communication with the various Spanish political forces, including the current opposition parties, in anticipation of changes in government and political orientation. At the same time, Morocco should continue to pursue a strategy of hedging and diversifying its partnerships to increase its diplomatic room for manoeuvre.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.