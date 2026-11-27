On November 17, a 72-year-old Palestinian woman, Fadda Fheidat, was shot in the head and killed as she stood outside her home in al-Duyuk at-Tahta in Jericho. Fadda was murdered by Israeli settlers, who had recently forcibly evicted at least 13 Palestinian households from their homes in the neighbourhood.

What makes this takeover so significant is the location: the outskirts of Jericho, widely described as the world’s oldest continuously inhabited city and the first city to be handed over to the newly established Palestinian Authority in 1994 following the Oslo Accords.

Hours after Fadda was killed, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visited the new settlement outpost and praised the settlers for what he characterised as a renewal of Jewish settlement in Jericho. It is the first Israeli settlement established inside a Palestinian city in the West Bank since settlers established a presence in the heart of Hebron nearly five decades ago.

This latest settler takeover was spearheaded by the far-right settler organisation Nachala with the support of the settler Binyamin Regional Council. Nachala was founded by the fanatical settler Daniella Weiss and has long campaigned for the ethnic cleansing and settlement of all of historic Palestine. Weiss and her organisation have gained international notoriety as a result of their relentless campaign calling for the Israeli government to complete the mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza and settle the area with Israelis.

Albeit politically significant, the takeover of homes in Jericho is not surprising. Since the genocide in Gaza began more than three years ago, Israeli settler takeover of Palestinian homes and land has drastically escalated in the West Bank. More than 6,000 Palestinians – half of whom are children – have been forcibly expelled as a result. The Israeli military has also been conducting its own expulsions. Between January and February 2025, the Jenin, Nur Shams and Tulkarem refugee camps in the northern West Bank were emptied of their populations – some 33,000 residents.

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One cannot separate the actions of the settlers and the military. The two work hand in glove towards their ultimate goal, which is to force as many Palestinians as possible off the land.

Both actors are part of a larger settler-colonial structure which enables this accelerating expansion. Indeed, the majority of settlements in the West Bank are connected to Israeli regime infrastructure, including Israeli-only roads and water and electricity networks, and many offer state subsidies as incentives for Jewish Israelis to live there. When one sees the settlements with one’s own eyes, it is clear that there is no separation between them and the Israeli state.

Yet the distinction between settlers and the settler-colonial structure is a useful tool for Israel’s more liberal supporters. To blame the settlers and a few more extreme ministers is to provide a scapegoat for the structure that masquerades as the only liberal democracy in the region.

We can see this scapegoating in how some Western governments have responded to settlement expansion. For example, both Nachala and Weiss have been sanctioned by the UK, Australia, Canada and the European Union – sanctions that include asset freezes and travel bans. Sanctions like this effectively allow governments to claim action, when in reality, the impact on the ground is limited.

This distinction between settlers and the Israeli regime is also evident in the language used to announce the sanctions. In her November 18 statement announcing the sanctions, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong failed to mention the Israeli government at all: “We are taking these actions because the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution”.

Some might argue that freezing settler assets and imposing travel bans is at least a step in the right direction. But this is a naive outlook. Limited sanctions like these are a politically calculated tactic. In the UK, growing anger among the British public over their government’s complicity in the genocide necessitated a response from the incoming prime minister, Andy Burnham.

Yet when his foreign secretary, Ed Miliband, announced earlier this year the new approach the UK government was taking vis-à-vis Palestine and Israel, it was reported that British officials were also working to de-escalate tensions and give assurances to the Israeli government that the sanctions would be limited in scope.

Indeed, the earlier sanctions did nothing to stop what happened in al-Duyuk at-Tahta, where Palestinians were evicted from their homes by settlers, supported by soldiers and praised by government ministers. In fact, the settler movement appears to be intact and growing in support and power every day.

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This is why sanctions cannot be limited to individual actors and organisations – they need to be comprehensively applied to the structure behind them. But that requires a moral backbone and political courage – something that seems to be completely lacking on the international stage.