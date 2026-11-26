As Spain heads to the polls, the biggest threat to Sanchez’s international agenda comes not from Moscow, but Washington.

On November 2, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares warned that “state and non-state forces” were seeking to interfere in Spain’s November 29 parliamentary elections. Albares did not clarify whom he was referring to or what the intervention might consist of, but he did state that the far right – which hopes to enter the national government for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975 – is the “favourite option” of these foreign actors.

Most polls predict a parliamentary majority for the conservative Popular Party (PP) together with the far-right Vox, which could form a coalition government that would expel Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez from power. Sanchez currently leads a coalition formed by the Socialist Party (PSOE) and the left-wing party Sumar.

European authorities have denounced Russian interference in various elections in recent years, aimed at supporting far-right candidates reluctant to support Ukraine. European concern began even before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as US authorities identified “sweeping and systematic” Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, which brought Donald Trump to power, through the creation of thousands of social media accounts and the leaking of Democratic Party emails.

In 2024, Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the presidential election following allegations of foreign interference and illegal campaign financing. The controversial decision led the pro-Russian Calin Georgescu, who had won the first round, and other candidates to denounce a “coup d’état”.

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Spain has committed nearly four billion euros ($4.3bn) in military aid to Ukraine, so in principle it is reasonable to expect Russian interference to try to achieve a government more favourable to its interests. However, even Vox, which has an ideological affinity with Putin’s government, has “condemned Russia’s illegitimate invasion and has supported the right of the Ukrainian people to defend themselves” and supports aid to Ukraine, albeit with some reservations. Moreover, if Vox comes to power, it will do so in coalition with the PP, a pro-European party that will foreseeably maintain support for Ukraine. Putin cannot aspire to a substantial change in Spain’s position on Ukraine.

Those with the greatest interest in seeing Pedro Sanchez lose power are not Putin, but Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu and their allies in Europe and Latin America.

In recent years, Sanchez has become a standard-bearer for the left on both sides of the Atlantic, thanks to his resistance to Trump’s imperialism and the genocide in Gaza.

In 2025, Sanchez rejected Trump’s demand to allocate 5 percent of GDP to defence. Spain was the only one of NATO’s 32 states to refuse, angering the Republican, who threatened trade retaliation. Moreover, Spain’s membership of the EU means that any such trade retaliation would put Washington in conflict with the entire bloc. This is an advantage that Sanchez exploited again when he denied the US military the use of its bases on Spanish territory to bomb Iran.

Sanchez’s government also broke ranks with its European partners in response to the genocide in Gaza. While the governments of Europe’s major powers wavered between inaction and open complicity, the Spanish coalition government decreed an arms embargo on Israel in September 2025, accusing it of “exterminating” and “starving” Palestinians in Gaza.

The embargo was only partial, and it was not Sanchez’s decision alone. It was a consequence of pressure from his coalition partner Sumar and massive pro-Palestine mobilisations across the country. In 2025, protesters forced the cancellation of the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling race over the participation of an Israeli team. Nevertheless, the embargo’s international impact was considerable.

Sanchez is also hated by the far right in Latin America, a region with which Spain maintains close ties. The most aggressive is Argentinian President Javier Milei, known for his radical policies of social cuts, who has travelled to Spain eight times since his election in 2023. He has embraced Vox leader Santiago Abascal, been decorated by Madrid’s regional president, Isabel Diaz Ayuso of the PP, and has called Sanchez “corrupt” and a “shameful dictator”.

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Although when talking about interference, European authorities usually look towards Russia, Trump’s interventions in various Latin American elections have been at least as serious.

In Argentina’s 2025 legislative elections, the US president blackmailed the electorate by stating that, if Milei’s party did not win the vote, he would withdraw the financial package promised to Argentina. His party won.

Trump did something similar regarding Honduras, when he stated that, if his preferred candidate, Nasry Asfura, did not win, “the United States will not waste its money” on aid to the country. Asfura was elected president.

Donald Trump has not openly supported any candidate in Spain, although in July he exploited the massive arrival of immigrants to Ceuta – a Spanish enclave in North Africa – to repeat his narrative about the migratory “invasion”, which benefits the Spanish far right.

Trump’s discretion surely reflects political calculation: the Republican is extremely unpopular in Spain, where 86 percent of the population had an unfavourable opinion of him, according to an August YouGov poll, and open intervention in the election campaign would strengthen the left. In fact, Sanchez has tried to mobilise a certain anti-imperialist patriotism, stating that “Spain is not governed from Washington, Tel Aviv, Moscow or Buenos Aires.”

The stakes in the November 29 elections extend well beyond Spain’s relations with the US.

First, Sanchez’s fall would deprive progressives of one of their most powerful voices in the European Union, where right-wing governments, moderate or radical, rule most countries. Moreover, a joint victory by the PP and Vox would reverse the far right’s relative electoral decline and compensate for the loss of Hungary, where Viktor Orban lost the elections last April.

On the other hand, a PP and Vox government would further dismantle the cordon sanitaire that until a few years ago prevented agreements between centre-right parties and the far right. In Italy, the far right and conservatives already govern together, as they did until recently in the Netherlands. In France, Macron’s government passed an anti-immigration law in 2023 with the support of Marine Le Pen’s party. And in the European Parliament, the European People’s Party (EPP) has agreed with the far right on important reforms such as cuts in climate policies. The Spanish coalition would be another step in this normalisation of the far right as a legitimate government partner.

As Spain heads to the polls on November 29, European concerns about foreign interference should not be limited to Russia. Trump’s interventions in Latin American elections have demonstrated that Washington, too, is willing to interfere in the democratic processes of other countries to bring ideological allies to power.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.