The world is currently facing the greatest risk of deliberate or inadvertent nuclear conflict since the Cold War – or perhaps ever.

While the threat of nuclear war may have dropped out of the headlines, it did not go away with the end of the Cold War. The United States and Russia had a window of opportunity in the early 1990s to eliminate nuclear weapons when there were still only 5 nuclear powers, but they spurned it.

Fast forward to today, and these two countries that, between them, possess almost 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons have initiated wars with non-nuclear-armed countries: Ukraine and Iran. The aggressors’ leaders, presidents Putin and Trump, have made threats to use nuclear weapons.

It is worrying that while these threats have not gone unreported, they have quickly passed from the headlines. However, the good news is that the rest of the world is pushing back against this ongoing existential threat – not through mass protests, but through quiet, multilateral diplomacy and persistent advocacy by civil society, including my organisation, ICAN.

Putin and Trump did recently meet their Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, who commands the third-largest nuclear arsenal, for their first-ever three-way summit. They reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. But in their declaration, they did not say anything new; simply that they would discuss reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The question we face today of how we ensure our security in a world of newly competing nuclear-armed powers is, at its root, the same we have faced since the development of the atomic bomb – how do we deal with the constant threat these weapons pose to humanity?

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Despite the insistence of the nuclear-armed minority that there is no alternative to their theory of nuclear deterrence, we are part of a diplomatic push offering the world a choice. Powerful countries can continue to blindly believe in deterrence dogma, a theory of human behaviour unsupported by evidence, that has led us to the brink of catastrophe more than once. Or countries can agree to the total elimination of these weapons for good.

Deterrence is based on the capability and willingness to use nuclear weapons to kill millions of innocent people. The threat is present every moment in the form of the 4,000 nuclear weapons deployed and ready to use at short notice – more than enough to end civilisation as we know it many times over. This is the current choice of a minority of countries – the nine that have nuclear weapons and their nuclear-endorsing allies, principally the members of NATO.

The alternative of abolishing nuclear weapons is growing in strength, but not talked about nearly as much. It is the choice of the majority of the world and is embodied in the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons – the United Nations’ nuclear ban treaty, or TPNW, that 101 countries have already signed or ratified.

The treaty bans nuclear weapons and all activities associated with them outright and has created a new norm of international law that makes these weapons unacceptable, alongside biological and chemical weapons.

The first review conference of the treaty will soon take place at the UN in New York under the presidency of South Africa – a country that set the example of how nuclear weapons can be eliminated by doing it. In the 1970s, Apartheid South Africa, with the help of Israel, developed a nuclear arsenal, but then voluntarily dismantled it under international supervision in the 1990s.

The conference will evaluate how the treaty has been implemented so far and identify how it can be further strengthened. Unlike the review conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty earlier this year that failed to reach consensus for the third consecutive time, this gathering is expected to agree on a number of significant decisions. There will be a strong political declaration stressing the importance of nuclear disarmament and the urgency of addressing the growing risk that nuclear weapons could be used again in conflict, including calling out the role of nuclear deterrence in driving this threat to all countries. There is also the prospect of more countries using the conference as an opportunity to sign or ratify the treaty.

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As TPNW states have noted, deterrence does not bring security and stability; it brings chronic insecurity to the entire world. There is nothing inevitable about nuclear weapons. They are a political choice. They are created by human hands, and they can be dismantled by human hands – as South Africa demonstrated.

The remaining countries that support the treaty but still need to join it should do so now. That will highlight just how isolated the nine nuclear-armed countries are and add to the pressure on them and their allies to get on the right side of history.

The words of President Kennedy addressing the UN 65 years ago remain as relevant today: “The weapons of war must be abolished before they abolish us.”

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.