Moscow is piling on new demands in talks with Ukraine either as a negotiating strategy or as a diversion.

How do you stop the Ukraine war after nearly five years of bloodshed and destruction? The administration of United States President Donald Trump seems to believe the path forward is mediation between Moscow and Kyiv.

Earlier this month, it restarted three-way talks with a meeting in Abu Dhabi. But instead of some outline of a deal, what we got was Russia adding yet another item of disagreement by bringing up European security architecture.

To stop pounding Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, Russia is demanding far-reaching concessions by both the US and Europe. The wish-list includes NATO withdrawing forces from allies on the eastern flank and committing not to accept new members.

At some level, there is nothing new about the Russian demands. In December 2021, weeks before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia presented the US and NATO with two draft treaties which spelled out similar conditions.

The US rejected the far-reaching demands, which included scrapping NATO’s open-door policy, rolling back defence infrastructure and deployments in the east to the levels of 1997, and withdrawing US nuclear arms from Europe. Yet Washington was ready to engage on certain issues, including negotiations on intermediate and short-range missiles stationed in Europe, as well as transparency, risk reduction, and arms control.

Future historians may argue whether the acceptance of the entire package would have averted the war. But Russia’s ambition to recast the European security and political order was already there, in stark display, in late 2021. Ever since, Moscow has stuck to its guns – repeating at every twist and turn that “the root causes” of the conflict have to be addressed in a settlement.

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One might agree or disagree about the merits of Russia’s perspective – blaming the war fully on the US and NATO and portraying its own actions as purely defensive. However, there is no denying how radical a cure the Kremlin prescribes to the alleged ills of Western expansion.

One would think that the failure to subdue Ukraine would have injected a dose of realism. A de facto partition of Ukrainian territory, with a ceasefire freezing the front lines, and gradual lifting of Western sanctions, is fully within Putin’s grasp. That is the message he is getting from both Trump and European leaders.

But at least officially, the Kremlin is having none of it. Instead, it is piling up new conditions: the cessation of European military support for Kyiv, no deployment of forces on Ukrainian soil, Finland exiting NATO and reverting to neutrality, prohibition of Ukraine’s participation in the European Union’s budding defence initiatives, no extension of the British and French nuclear umbrella to their European allies, etc.

In other words, nearly all gains Europe has made since February 2022 in terms of strengthening its collective defence have to go in order for Russia to stop fighting. It seems Putin’s ambitions know no bounds.

Obviously, such an overhaul of European security arrangements is, to put it politely, not very likely. Even Trump, however eager he might be to cut a deal with “his friend” Putin, will not be willing, much less able, to deliver Europe on a silver platter.

Ukraine will not stop fighting – it made that abundantly clear with the successful strikes against the Kerch bridge and Russian ships in the Baltic and off Libya’s coast in the Mediterranean. Nor will Europe – for all the uncertainty about funding and the rise of Ukraine-sceptical parties and leaders in key countries – stop supporting Kyiv.

The Russian side is fully aware of the limits and constraints, and yet it hammers on with the same talking points over and over again. The question is why.

The more benign interpretation of Russia’s overly ambitious demands has to do with basic negotiation strategy. Russia is setting a very high asking price in order to extract as much as is realistically possible in the talks with the US and the Europeans.

Once the guns fall silent, there will be practical issues of managing the Cold War-like standoff between NATO and Russia as well as between a Western-backed Ukraine and Russia. Some guardrails would probably be welcomed by both sides on transparency of troop and equipment movements and joint exercises.

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There could be military-to-military dialogue or an open line between security and intelligence agencies. It is even possible that there could be some common understandings on hybrid warfare – acts of sabotage, espionage, disinformation and the like, which have recently been on the rise.

Trying to prevent and/or manage escalation through a new security regime could be possible. The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), in which both EU member states and Russia participate, could get a new lease of life in such a scenario.

A return to summits involving Russia, on one side, and the US and major European countries on the other might also be a possibility, especially after Putin is gone.

The more sceptical interpretation of Russia’s demands is that it is trying to dilute the agenda and in effect divert attention away from Ukraine in order to gain extra advantage on the battlefield.

In Moscow’s thinking, strategic-level relations between great powers have priority over regional issues. Vladimir Medinsky, Putin’s aide and chief negotiator, put it bluntly: “Essentially, the whole body is sick, and in the Ukraine, there was just a cyst that burst.”

The same logic informed the much-hyped summit in Shenzhen between Putin, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Russian leader basked in his top-dog status in global geopolitics, with nuclear stability and the global price of energy on the agenda.

The US is prepared to indulge Putin. This in turn gives Russia sufficient political licence to shower ballistic missiles and drones on Ukraine through another winter, aiming for a victor’s peace rubber-stamped by the Americans and swallowed as a fait accompli by Europe.

The fact that the Europeans are still not at the diplomatic table – partly because of internal squabbling but also because of Russia’s reluctance to have them included – is telling. Thus, the talk about repairing European security architecture may be little more than another fig leaf for the Russians.

If that is the case, it would be a shame. At the end of the day, avoiding war in Europe should be a goal that all actors – the US, the Europeans, Ukraine, and Russia itself – should be converging on. It may not be the rethink of the continent’s security architecture Moscow has been appealing for but a meaningful contribution to security, nonetheless.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.