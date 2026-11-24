Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has an unusual problem. He holds the presidential mandate to form Israel’s next government after 67 members of the Knesset recommended him to President Isaac Herzog, yet those 67 votes do not constitute a ready-made coalition.

They come from parties that disagree not only on policy but also on the most basic question of who they are prepared to engage with politically. This is why Eisenkot is now negotiating with the very party he spent the entire election campaign vowing to remove from power.

His Yashar party and incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud have held repeated talks over a possible unity government. Simultaneously, Eisenkot is negotiating with the ultra-Orthodox parties, which were part of Netanyahu’s governing coalition, and is keeping open the possibility of a minority government supported by the Palestinian parties.

The latest round of talks with Likud ended without agreement. The two sides are still divided over who would serve as prime minister and over who would be included in the government.

At a first glance, engaging with Netanyahu does not make sense. Eisenkot is the leader of a camp whose main unifying purpose was to end Netanyahu’s rule. His ally, Avigdor Lieberman, refuses to serve in any government that includes Netanyahu. Other members of Eisenkot’s bloc remain deeply suspicious of returning Likud to government under its current leadership.

Yet the talks still serve Eisenkot politically, even if they lead nowhere. That is because he cannot allow Likud to monopolise the language of national unity. Since the election, Netanyahu has repeatedly presented a broad Jewish-Zionist unity government as the responsible answer to Israel’s political deadlock.

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If Eisenkot had refused to enter negotiations, Netanyahu would have had an easy political argument: Likud offered unity, but the other side refused because of petty personal hostility towards its leader.

Negotiating changes the equation. Eisenkot can say that he did not reject unity; he tested it. He sent negotiators, held discussions and gave the option a genuine chance.

Demonstrating that he has done what it could matters even if the talks collapse. If they fail over Netanyahu’s insistence on serving first as prime minister in a rotation, Eisenkot can try to shift responsibility for the failure back onto him: the problem, he can argue, was not his refusal to sit with Likud, but Netanyahu’s refusal to relinquish the premiership after losing the election.

The talks also give Eisenkot leverage elsewhere. He currently has three possible routes to a government: some version of a unity government with Likud, an agreement with the Haredi parties, or a minority government dependent on support from Palestinian parties. He has publicly acknowledged all three. None is easy.

A Likud agreement requires resolving the much larger question of Netanyahu himself. The Haredi route requires compromises over military service, one of the central issues on which Eisenkot’s camp campaigned. The Palestinian-backed route faces opposition from Lieberman and others inside his own bloc.

Keeping all three options alive therefore has value. It tells every negotiating partner that Eisenkot may have somewhere else to go, and it strengthens his claim that he is exhausting every possible route before choosing a narrower and politically more controversial coalition.

The problem is that the negotiation process also works in Netanyahu’s favour. To push the conversation away from his election loss, he and his allies have zeroed in on the Palestinian parties, accusing them of “stealing” the vote.

Netanyahu has insisted that a “unity government” must mean the exclusion of the Palestinian parties. By doing so, he is attempting to remove any possible coalitions that include Palestinian representation from the Israeli political scene altogether. By trying to define which political forces are legitimate and which are not, Netanyahu is seeking to retain and even grow his political relevance.

This strategy seems to be working. Before the election, much of Eisenkot’s camp was organised around a simple idea: Netanyahu must go. Now Netanyahu is once again a viable coalition partner. Some of Eisenkot’s allies, like Naftali Bennett, have also held discussions with Likud.

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The line has therefore shifted. Netanyahu has moved, at least partially, from being the political problem around which the opposition organised itself to being one of the possible solutions that the party with the mandate is required to consider.

That leaves Eisenkot in a strange position. He is trying to use negotiations with Likud to show that Netanyahu is the obstacle to unity. But the more he negotiates, the more a coalition with his political nemesis is becoming normalised. Meanwhile, a cabinet supported by Palestinian parties is beginning to look a lot more like an unacceptable option, even though those parties helped Yashar get the mandate in the first place.

For Eisenkot to win this game, he would have to find a way to bring the focus back on Netanyahu’s toxicity. He would have to convince the Israeli public that Netanyahu’s political demise is worth whatever painful political choice he would have to make.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.