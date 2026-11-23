Electoral defeats alone will not dismantle the political forces that brought the far right to power.

Not too long ago, we were grappling with the surge of a global far-right alliance. And in early 2025, when United States President Donald Trump returned for a second term, members of this global alliance must have felt that they were on the brink of securing a global hegemony.

Yet, less than two years in, this alliance seems to be losing its grip on power – and fast.

The first casualty was Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose reign of 16 years ended earlier this year with a decisive loss in the parliamentary elections. He was somewhat of a “golden boy” of this movement, as Hungary under him had become the pinnacle of far-right state capture.

In fact, Orban was so important to the global right that he received election endorsements from the likes of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Alice Weidel. Even US Vice President JD Vance showed up in Budapest five days before the elections to reiterate the Trump administration’s endorsement of Orban’s bid for a fifth consecutive term in office.

In a tight race in late October, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva secured a fourth term after defeating far-right Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the run-off. Notably, Lula’s challenger was the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro senior is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting a coup following his loss to Lula in the 2022 presidential election.

Netanyahu has been a central figure in the global alliance of the far right. At a time of genocidal violence and pogroms targeting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and across the occupied West Bank, Netanyahu’s far-right friends have remained unmoved in their support of Israel.

Advertisement

But on October 27, neither the Netanyahu-led bloc nor any opposition alliance secured the required 61 seats in the parliamentary elections. Because opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot received the endorsement of Arab-led parties, he has now been invited by President Isaac Herzog to form the next government.

In the 2026 Serbian parliamentary elections, the Student List defeated Aleksandar Vucic’s party. This was a resounding victory for the student-led anticorruption movement that took to the streets against the populist leader after a railway station canopy collapsed in Novi Sad in November 2024, killing 16 people.

Of course, the most significant challenge to the far right’s bid for global capture came in the form of the “blue wave” in the 2026 US midterm elections. On their way to victory, many Democratic candidates openly embraced progressive agendas, publicly expressed support for the Palestinian cause, criticised Israel and the role of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in US politics and blasted their establishment predecessors for their “middle of the road” stance on issues at home and abroad.

Following a damning critique of the Trump administration, the Democratic Party is now set to control both chambers of Congress from January.

Already last year, Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s mayoral election showed that a progressive candidate could overcome opposition from both the right and the Democratic establishment. His run for office was marred by xenophobic and Islamophobic attacks coming from both Republicans and establishment Democrats.

He was also accused of anti-Semitism for his criticism of Netanyahu and his past pro-Palestine organising. Yet, it was his unrelenting focus on making New York more affordable and liveable and his refusal to back down from his criticism of Israel during an ongoing genocide that gave him the win in the end.

Despite all this, I would say the demise of the far right is not yet a done deal.

Undoubtedly, far-right leaders everywhere will closely study the recent defeats of their political allies and learn from their mistakes. They will have noticed the fragility of the cult of personality of the likes of Orban in the face of years of repression and state-sanctioned corruption. They will also learn from Trump’s militarism and misadventures in the Middle East. Proclaiming a war thousands of miles away as an existential battle for the good of humanity cannot eclipse the everyday concerns of common citizens.

Advertisement

Most importantly, though, they will bank on the historical failings of the left. They know that without a systematic effort to remedy the conditions that led to the rise of the far right in the first place, the establishment liberals will not be able to convert these wins into long-term gains.

It is, of course, easy to attribute the global rise of the far right to the machinations of individual leaders. The Netanyahus, Bolsonaros, Modis and the Trumps of the world are undoubtedly the mascots of this movement’s global ambitions. And so it is comforting to believe that the fall of an individual leader would bring about the demise of the political movement.

But to believe this would be to ignore the fact that their rise to power is only a symptom of wider structural malaise in politics and society. These leaders have weaponised legitimate public concerns regarding youth unemployment, the hollowing of the public sector, income inequality, neoliberalisation and “big money” in politics into fodder for repression, culture wars, militarism, racism and xenophobia.

The far right may have suffered losses at the ballot box because of its misadventures in power. But if progressives are to make significant gains, it cannot be business as usual.

Concretely, in a place like the US, this means that we have to recognise that the “blue wave” was more of an assertive vote against Trump rather than a wholehearted embrace of the Democratic Party. Progressives have ridden this wave into office, but for the progressive agenda to see the light of day, establishment Democrats need to step aside.

Here I’m thinking of the likes of Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer. Throughout Trump’s second term, they have chosen to engage in symbolic acts of opposition, including “strongly worded letters” and “colour-coordinated outfits”. They have, thus far, refrained from directly confronting the Trump administration and even fumbled a crucial vote on an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with 11 House Democrats absent. They have also been slow to support progressive candidates’ bids for office and slower to come to the aid of fellow Democratic leaders being bullied by the Trump administration.

So, if the “blue wave” has to mean anything, such leaders need to be expunged from the mainstream for more progressive agendas to take hold.

In Hungary, Peter Magyar and his Tisza Party may have ended Orban’s reign. But we must remember that Magyar is hardly a progressive. Orbanism, as Gregoire Roos explains, hinged on “deeply rooted social preferences: a strong state, scepticism of external constraint, transactional politics, and sovereignty as a governing method”. These preferences remain a part of the “Hungarian political culture and do not vanish on election night”. More noteworthy is that Magyar subscribed to this brand of Orbanism until the 2024 presidential pardon scandal prompted his break with Orban’s Fidesz party.

Magyar has certainly made headway in dismantling some of the structures of Orbanism. But for progressives to make any significant gains, they would need to use the opening provided by the elections to alter the political culture in Hungary.

Advertisement

For those of us who have closely followed Israeli politics, it is difficult not to shrug at the recent election results. The vote was against Netanyahu, but not for a progressive future.

Removing Netanyahu – the architect of the genocide – would be a necessary step. But we must also remember that the erasure of Palestinians is a structural outgrowth of Zionism. This is why, in the lead-up to the recent elections, none of the leading Jewish-led opposition candidates campaigned on recognising a Palestinian state or offered a fundamental departure from Israel’s policies towards Palestinians.

The year 2026 has undoubtedly been a bad one for the global far right. But the current moment is far more critical for progressive forces than it is for the far right. How the left learns from the far right’s defeats, as well as the victories of unabashedly progressive candidates, will determine whether this year marks the beginning of the end of the global far right.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.