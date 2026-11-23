COP31 ended without an overarching agreement on Sunday in Antalya, Turkiye, after nearly 200 countries failed to agree on a final climate pact. The proposed text could not even name the principal cause of global warming: fossil fuels. The European Union, several Pacific island states and other governments rejected it, while oil-producing countries resisted stronger language. After three decades of annual summits, this was the first such breakdown since 2009.

It is tempting to call this an extraordinary diplomatic failure. But the collapse reveals something more enduring. Climate negotiations have become remarkably effective at keeping governments at the table while avoiding the economic changes that meaningful climate action requires. The system is not designed literally to produce no agreements; it is designed to accommodate interests powerful enough to prevent decisive ones.

Consider what happened in Antalya. The EU objected that the final draft did not even mention fossil fuels. Yet the omission was not a clerical oversight. Earlier language on moving away from oil, gas and coal had been weakened as negotiations proceeded. The summit could not agree on how to implement the agreement reached at COP28 in Dubai in 2023 to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. What should have been the starting point for action became the point at which diplomacy broke down.

The contradiction is built into the negotiating process. Under the Paris Agreement, governments determine their own emissions commitments, with no enforcement mechanism to compel a country to stop expanding fossil-fuel production. COP decisions also depend on consensus, giving determined holdouts considerable leverage. The result is an international forum in which the most reluctant participants can limit what everyone else is allowed to say, let alone do.

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That does not mean all countries are equally responsible. Nor does it mean that every COP has achieved nothing. The Paris framework helped establish common goals, and climate summits have encouraged investment and cooperation. Antalya itself adopted limited decisions on other matters, including one on a just transition. But these gains cannot substitute for a credible timetable to wind down fossil-fuel extraction. The distinction matters: diplomatic activity is not the same as structural change.

Indeed, fossil-fuel power operates well beyond the conference hall. Producing states defend revenues and geopolitical influence, while consuming states continue to rely on cheap energy and established infrastructure. Even governments that speak forcefully about climate ambition face incentives to protect their own industries and voters from immediate costs. The global energy transition is therefore not simply a technological problem. It is a struggle over who must relinquish assets, profits and power.

This helps explain the appeal of technological promises. The failed Antalya draft promoted carbon-removal technologies to deal with warming beyond 1.5C, while disagreements also centred on carbon capture and storage. Such approaches may have limited roles in reducing or counterbalancing emissions from difficult-to-abate sectors. But when presented as substitutes for reducing extraction, they allow governments and corporations to promise that future machines will repair the damage of continued emissions. The political benefit is immediate; the promised atmospheric benefit remains uncertain.

The same structural inequality shapes climate finance. Countries that contributed least to historical warming face mounting costs from droughts, floods, displacement and adaptation. Yet the proposed $120bn adaptation target disappeared from the revised text and disputes over financial commitments helped sink the talks. Wealthy governments can celebrate climate ambition while leaving poorer countries to borrow, divert public spending or simply absorb losses.

This is precisely why climate finance cannot be treated as discretionary charity. It concerns responsibility for harms produced through an unequal world economy. Grants, predictable funding and meaningful decision-making power for affected countries are not extras to be negotiated after emissions targets. They are conditions of a transition that poorer countries can undertake without sacrificing education, healthcare and basic development.

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There is also a danger in allowing the EU to emerge from Antalya as the uncomplicated defender of climate justice. Its refusal to accept a pact silent on fossil fuels was justified. But wealthy countries cannot demand ambitious language abroad while resisting the financial obligations and domestic changes that would give it substance. Conversely, some developing countries depend on fossil-fuel income or need affordable energy. A just phaseout must distinguish their circumstances from those of rich, historically high-emitting economies.

What would a different climate politics look like? It would begin with enforceable plans for ending new fossil-fuel expansion and phasing down production, with richer countries moving first and fastest. It would fund adaptation and loss and damage through reliable, primarily grant-based transfers rather than debt-creating loans. And it would give countries most vulnerable to climate change greater influence over the decisions that determine their futures.

None of this requires abandoning multilateralism. It requires refusing to confuse its survival with success. When consensus rules repeatedly protect the interests most responsible for the crisis, governments must also pursue complementary agreements, domestic regulation and coalitions willing to move faster. Otherwise, the promise of universal participation becomes a mechanism for universal delay.

The collapse of COP31 is a warning, not because climate diplomacy has suddenly stopped working, but because its limits have become impossible to disguise. The world does not lack knowledge of what causes warming. It lacks a political system willing to confront those who benefit from causing it. Until that changes, each summit will be judged by the agreements it produces, while the atmosphere registers the emissions it fails to prevent.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.