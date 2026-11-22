A toxic culture of winning at any cost has been hiding behind the myth of ‘mateship’.

“I knew it was wrong. I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating,” former Australian Test cricketer Cameron Bancroft wrote in a 4,000-word expose.

His frank admission that he knowingly cheated and then lied to investigators and the Australian public was raw.

The footage of Bancroft shoving sandpaper down the front of his trousers, in an attempt to hide his illegal ball tampering during the 2018 Test series between South Africa and Australia, has been seen all over the world; the act of cheating has never been in question.

But the fallout, eight years in the making, no longer centres on a square of sandpaper. It revolves around a culture that placed winning above sound ethics. It created such deep-seated fear that lying – both directly and by omission – became a means to survive, and ultimately exposed the national belief that Australian men’s cricket was underpinned by a sacred sense of “mateship” – standing above self-interest – as a myth.

The basic facts of Australia’s ball-tampering scandal have long been established. Bancroft, with the tacit encouragement of teammate David Warner and under then-captain Steve Smith, who elected to look the other way, executed a premeditated plan to alter the ball’s surface during the third Test in Cape Town, in order to promote reverse swing.

Once he was caught, the public outrage and revulsion were overwhelming. Cricket Australia, the national cricket governing body, rushed through an inadequate investigation, omitting many of the touring party, and concluding that knowledge of the plan was confined to Bancroft, Warner and Smith. It imposed draconian penalties: yearlong bans for Smith and Warner, nine months for Bancroft.

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Coach Darren Lehmann eventually stood down, followed out the door by several support staff, administrators and board members.

The cone of silence surrounding the affair cracked open with the release of Usman Khawaja’s autobiography, Sabr, in which he alleged everyone in the dressing room was in on the plan. Players and coaching staff came out publicly to either back Khawaja’s story or reject his version of events.

Current team captain Pat Cummins, who was also part of the team in 2018, publicly insisted that he did not know about the use of sandpaper. This was reportedly the final straw for Bancroft: “It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone,” he wrote.

For eight years he had borne the brunt of being labelled a cheat and watched his former teammates carry on with their Test careers – including Smith and Warner, after serving their bans.

Within hours of Cricket Australia’s announcement of an independent “truth forum” that would provide a “safe place” for discussion – a belated effort to stem the tide of damaging public confessions – Bancroft’s self-penned expose was published in The West Australian newspaper.

Not only did he insist that everyone was in on the scheme, but it was not an isolated occurrence, as the investigation had concluded; he had also used sandpaper in the second Test in Gqeberha that year.

“I made a terrible decision because I wanted to belong in the Australian team,” Bancroft wrote.

The context of his choice shouldn’t be overlooked. He was a 24-year-old adult, yet a junior member of the side playing in his seventh Test, and he desperately wanted to fit in.

The years leading up to the South Africa tour were defined by an increasingly toxic culture in which the boundaries of sportsmanship were tested, stretched and treated as pliable when convenient.

The Australian men’s team were the self-appointed guardians of “the line”, their own behaviour consistently justified as being on the right side of what was acceptable under the mantra of playing “hard but fair”. There was a lack of strong and ethical leadership in the dressing room, from the coaching staff all the way up to the Cricket Australia boardroom.

An independent, wide-ranging review by ethics nonprofit organisation The Ethics Centre, conducted in the aftermath of the affair, exposed a culture of “winning without counting the costs” that seeped throughout Cricket Australia. It was a culture in which staff and players feared the consequences of speaking honestly. It is no wonder that silence and dishonesty flourished in order to protect the brand and ensure self-preservation.

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“We were frightened,” Bancroft wrote. “We were under pressure. We were trying to manage a situation that was rapidly getting away from us.”

While the on-field reputation of the Australian Test team has improved since 2018, fronted by captains Tim Paine and then Cummins, the blackened seeds sown were nourished by years of resentment and grievance, and have now emerged fully grown in blighted and twisted ugliness.

The complexity and nuance of ball-tampering have been overtaken by accusations of who knew what and a tug-of-war over who owns the truth – not to mention an administration that desperately hoped a web of half-truths and omissions would hold.

It has held a confronting mirror to the wider public’s veneration of “mateship”, the close bond of brotherhood that Australians have long held as core to their national identity. The baggy green cap worn by the country’s Test cricketers has been its unofficial symbol. Friendship may be universal, but mateship – that’s unique to Australia. The cap looks increasingly frayed with every public disclosure.

For Australians to accept that a young player would consider cheating, and then lie about cheating, as the best way of fitting in with his “mates”, it would mean questioning this idea of national exceptionalism. It would mean accepting that self-interest would trump the sacrosanct bonds of selfless “mateship”.

There have been widespread calls for Australian cricket to move on and a growing collective weariness that this unseemly and unflattering saga continues to dominate the news landscape. Perhaps the reflection in the mirror is simply too confronting to sustain the gaze.

There is an alternate universe in which Cricket Australia, in the aftermath of Newlands, could have stood the three central players down for the final Test, pending a full and thorough investigation that would have included all members of the touring party, rather than a select few. The players could have been supported and could have had the moral fortitude to be completely honest. An open and mature public conversation could have taken place about the nature of ball-tampering and any disciplinary action better reflected the nature of the “crime”. Responsibility could have been shared and Cricket Australia could have accepted its full portion.

It wouldn’t have been easy; it would still have been controversial, but it would likely not have been what is now: an omnishambles of human and reputational wreckage that may yet prematurely end careers.

In 2018, Bancroft thought the Australian team “were down the rabbit hole so far”.

Eight years later, Australian cricket has yet to reckon with its own shortcomings, still stuck in a hole of its own making.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.