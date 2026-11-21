Politics is not for the faint-hearted, and debate and disagreement are integral to it. A number of politicians believe that the end justifies the means, but most know when they are approaching the red lines and when to stop.

Not Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s current prime minister. His repulsive response to the success of the Arab parties in last month’s general election unleashed his darkest racist demons.

Some might argue that this is simply another cynical tactic in his efforts to derail his political rivals’ attempts to form a government. Whether this is who he really is or simply a cynical politician at his core, governing through division makes little difference.

He is the prime minister, and his words and behaviour matter. When he legitimises and normalises this kind of language, he releases the racist genie from the bottle. Certain segments of his supporters may interpret it as a licence to resort to actual violence, and history has precedent for it.

Accusing all 19 elected members of the Knesset (MKs) representing predominantly Palestinian citizens of Israel, individually and collectively, of being supporters of terrorism and terrorists, while portraying those members of the Jewish/Zionist parties prepared to form a coalition with them as, for all intents and purposes, collaborators with those who support terrorism against Jews and seek the destruction of the “Jewish state”, amounts to declaring open season on them. In doing so, Netanyahu is abusing the protection afforded to him by his parliamentary immunity, making allegations for which there is not a shred of truth.

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If anyone should know better, learn from his past mistakes and express profound remorse for such behaviour, it is Benjamin Netanyahu. No one is more closely associated with the atmosphere of incitement that preceded the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on November 4, 1995 than Netanyahu.

Rabin became the principal target of the Israeli right’s hatred after signing the Oslo Accords – in other words, for demonstrating the courage to pursue a peaceful end to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. The religious-messianic right, including several rabbis, issued a ruling known as din rodef (the law of the pursuer) against Rabin, accusing him of “ceding parts of the Land of Israel to Gentiles”. Yigal Amir, Rabin’s eventual assassin, cited this ruling as justification for his heinous crime. Amir pulled the trigger, but those who orchestrated and fed the campaign of hatred against Rabin bear considerable responsibility too, at the very least morally.

Netanyahu, who was chairman of the Likud party and leader of the opposition at the time, not only failed to condemn this behaviour but notoriously participated in a protest in Jerusalem during which Rabin’s image was portrayed in a Nazi uniform. Rabin’s widow, Leah, later recalled: “There was a Likud rally in Jerusalem not too long ago. They put the figure of Yitzhak, my husband, in the uniform of a Nazi leader and Mr Netanyahu was there. He later talked against it, but he was there, and he didn’t stop it.”

She never forgave him for that. He never apologised or expressed regret.

Several months later, Netanyahu was elected prime minister. Perhaps, in his mind, this electoral victory exonerated him from any responsibility for creating the atmosphere that led to Rabin’s assassination. It may also have reinforced his belief that divisive politics pays off and can take him where he has always felt he belongs: The prime minister’s office.

Now, caught between a sense of entitlement to remain in power that appears stronger than ever and the fear that relinquishing office could jeopardise his efforts to prevent his corruption trial from reaching its conclusion, Netanyahu is allowing racial hatred to pour out of him unabated.

It began during the election campaign, when he foresaw that his chances of forming the next government were slim. It escalated dramatically on election day, when he once again resorted to his vile dog-whistle tactics in a last-ditch attempt to mobilise his supporters. He warned of surging Arab voter turnout and, by that, at least implicitly questioned the legitimacy of their votes compared with the Jewish ones, as they couldn’t bear their success. But that was only the beginning. The day after the election, Netanyahu and his ultra-right-wing partners turned up the volume, raising allegations of irregularities in Arab communities to advance a narrative of a “stolen” election.

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Worse was to come. What should have been days of celebrating Israeli democracy, the swearing-in of the new Knesset, became another opportunity for Netanyahu to abuse his parliamentary privilege. Instead of delivering a speech that might have helped unite the nation after a bruising election campaign, he embarked on a jingoistic horror show.

He accused Gadi Eisenkot, whom President Isaac Herzog had tasked with forming a government because he enjoyed the support of a majority of MKs, and his political partners of seeking to establish a government dependent on parties that, according to Netanyahu, “agree that the Jewish state must be destroyed”. He went on to claim that these parties differed only over the kind of Palestinian state they wanted to see emerge from the ruins of the Jewish state: “Whether an Islamic state in the Muslim Brotherhood mould, like Hamas in Gaza, or a nationalist Palestinian state in the Fatah mould. That is the whole difference.”

This amounts to nothing less than portraying Arab political representatives as a fifth column or traitors, while depicting those prepared to form a government with them as collaborators with this supposed ambition, or as dangerously naive for failing to recognise it.

When Netanyahu and his political partners insist that their accusations are not directed at the Arab population, even though Arab citizens had voted in record numbers for these very parties only days earlier, they are either playing innocent or insulting the intelligence of both Arab citizens and the wider public.

Not so long ago, Netanyahu himself offered Mansour Abbas and his Ra’am party the opportunity to join his own government when it suited his political interests. Yet when his rivals contemplate doing precisely the same thing, he shamelessly incites against them.

Let us not forget that Netanyahu is the politician who legitimised the messianic far right and normalised sharing power with its representatives in government. He appointed Itamar Ben-Gvir, who had been convicted of incitement to racism and supporting a terrorist organisation, as minister of national security. This is the same Ben-Gvir who first gained notoriety by stealing the emblem from the car of then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, displaying it on television and declaring: “We got to his car, and we’ll get to him too.” Netanyahu is opportunistic and cynical to the very end, but by now the distinction between him and the Kahanist Ben-Gvir has become paper-thin.

The warning signs are there, written on the wall in capital letters. The incitement of 1995 helped create the atmosphere that led to Rabin’s assassination. The scale and intensity of today’s incitement could once again lead an extremist zealot to pull the trigger, this time against an Arab or Jewish politician seeking to work with Arab political representatives. It could also encourage attacks against Arab citizens, potentially escalating into widespread communal violence or even civil war, as extremists convince themselves that they are acting in accordance with their leader’s wishes to prevent the supposed destruction of the Jewish state.

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Israel is on the brink of political violence. And Benjamin Netanyahu bears a very substantial share of the responsibility for bringing it there.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.