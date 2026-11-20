The ICJ has ruled against Myanmar, but safe return, citizenship and reparations remain far from guaranteed.

On Thursday, the International Court of Justice did something it had never done in its 80-year history: It held a state responsible for committing genocide. By nine votes to six, the court found that Myanmar’s 2017 campaign against the Rohingya crossed the gravest threshold in international law.

That matters because Myanmar’s defence was never simply that nothing terrible happened. It argued that its “clearance operations” followed attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and were, however brutal, fundamentally counterterrorism. Genocide requires more than proof of killing, rape or village destruction; it requires specific intent to destroy a protected group.

The court found that Myanmar’s government forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed widespread sexual violence, inflicted extreme violence on children and attacked people fleeing towards Bangladesh. Taking the evidence together, it concluded that the “only reasonable inference” was an intention to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine state.

That strips away the central evasion of the past decade. The ARSA attacks were real. So was armed conflict. But rebellion is not a legal alibi for genocide. Nor can the atrocities now be dismissed as excesses by rogue soldiers. This was a judgement about what Myanmar, as a state, did to a people.

The 9-6 split will inevitably be used by Myanmar to cast doubt on the ruling. But the judgement is final and binding. And by 10 votes to five, the court went further, ordering reparations, including safe, voluntary and dignified return, family reunification, restitution of property and compensation where restitution is impossible.

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For Rohingya survivors, that is extraordinary vindication. Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya rights activist who sat in the courtroom, called it “a great day for the Rohingya”. In Cox’s Bazar, refugees had been making an equally practical demand: They want to go home, but with rights, citizenship and dignity.

But here is the problem: You cannot eat a judgement. You cannot live inside one. You cannot rebuild a burned village with one or raise a child safely inside one.

The ICJ has no enforcement arm. Under Article 94(2) of the United Nations Charter, noncompliance can be taken to the UN Security Council (UNSC), where China or Russia could block action. That makes pressure outside the UNSC essential: Targeted sanctions, ASEAN diplomacy, the ICC investigation and Argentina’s universal-jurisdiction case, where arrest warrants have already been issued for 25 suspects.

Who governs the map has also changed. In 2017, Myanmar’s military dominated Rakhine. Today, the Arakan Army controls most of it, and UN investigators have documented forced recruitment, movement restrictions, arbitrary killings and other abuses against Rohingya under its rule.

Any serious return framework must therefore deal with whoever controls the ground. Bangladesh should tie cross-border trade, humanitarian access and political engagement with the Arakan Army to measurable Rohingya benchmarks: Freedom of movement, restoration of land, an end to forced recruitment, international monitoring and a pathway to citizenship. Dhaka should also press Myanmar’s authorities, ASEAN, China, India, Gulf states and Western governments to support a monitored return-and-reparations mechanism. For too long, ports, pipelines and trade corridors have been treated as “strategic” while the Rohingya remain in the humanitarian file.

Everyone wants something from Myanmar. The Rohingya should finally be part of the bill.

None of this matters if the camps fall apart before return becomes possible. About 95 percent of Rohingya refugees are moderately to highly vulnerable and rely almost entirely on humanitarian assistance. The UN’s scaled-down 2026 response plan seeks $710.5m, 26 percent less than the previous year’s appeal. In April, the World Food Programme reduced support for about two-thirds of refugees under a new tiered system; about 17 percent now receive only $7 per person per month.

Donors applauding the verdict should fund the wait as seriously as they praise the destination. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which backed The Gambia’s case, and Gulf donors have a particular responsibility. Western governments should restore cuts, while lenders and donors should support Bangladeshi host communities. Underfunded camps feed trafficking, exploitation and dangerous sea journeys towards Malaysia and Indonesia. A judgement that opens a path home is worth little if the people it was meant for cannot survive the wait.

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Reparations now have legal force, not merely moral appeal. Property claims should be documented; land restored where possible; compensation paid where it cannot. Aid says: You are suffering, so we will help you survive. Reparations say: A wrong was done to you, and someone is obliged to repair it.

The verdict is enormous. The test now is simpler: Can the Rohingya go home as citizens, reclaim their land, receive compensation and raise their children somewhere other than a refugee camp?

The court has established the truth. Now justice has to bring it home.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.